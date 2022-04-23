© Getty



"Wild A. aegypti mosquitoes can carry viruses such as chikungunya, dengue, Zika and yellow fever, so scientists have sought ways to reduce their populations. Oxitec's engineered males carry a gene that is lethal to female offspring.



"If all goes to plan, when released into the environment, the engineered males should mate with wild females, and their female offspring will die before they can reproduce. Male offspring will carry the gene and pass it on to half of their progeny. As each generation mates, more females die, and the A. aegypti population should dwindle."

"[L]arger tests are still needed to determine whether the insects can achieve the ultimate goal of suppressing a wild population of potentially virus-carrying mosquitoes



"The pilot study was not intended to determine how well the method suppresses the wild population."

GM mosquito project in Brazil failed: Yale study

The Yale study also found the GM mosquitoes bred with local Aedes aegypti,

resulting in the circulation of hybrid mosquitoes in the wild that could be more aggressive, more difficult to eradicate and that could increase the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

Billions of GM mosquitoes set to be released in California