© Pexels

An experimental trial to reduce the mosquito population in Brazil through the deliberate release of 450,000 genetically modified mosquitoes has failed miserably and may have even created a genetic hybrid super species.British biotech company Oxitec conducted a 27-month long experiment in 2013 Jacobina, Brazil, aimed at reducing the local mosquito population by 90 percent while preserving the genetic integrity of the local insect population.The overall goal was to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, such as yellow fever, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, by releasing half a million OX513A mosquitoes. The insects are a genetically-modified version of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which combined a breed from Mexico with a breed from Cuba.The mosquitoes were supposed to contain a dominant lethal gene that would render the first generation of future offspring infertile (while also marking them with a fluorescent green protein gene). Well, as it often does, life found a way.The original Oxitec research suggested that just three to four percent of the "infertile" offspring would survive into adulthood and would be too weak to reproduce anyway. These predictions were wrong. Very wrong.Some genetically-modified mosquitoes even showed signs of "hybrid vigor" in which the, Powell and his co-authors warned.However, an Oxitec spokesperson claims the research contains "numerous false, speculative and unsubstantiated claims and statements about Oxitec's mosquito technology" claiming instead, in a three-page document, that the paper did not identify any "negative, deleterious or unanticipated effect to people or the environment from the release of OX513A mosquitoes."Oxitec also disputes the claim about "mating discrimination" saying it has never occurred in any release of an estimated total of one billion Oxitec male mosquitoes released worldwide.