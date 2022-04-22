© AFP/Alexey Nikolsky



Ukrainian official said if Kiev had the chance, it would have struck the Crimean Bridge long ago and would still do so, if the possibility arisesRussia has responded to recent threats by Ukraine's armed forces about a potential strike on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula to the rest of the country. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday:It comes comes afterstated on Wednesday that if Kiev had the chance, it would have struck the Crimean Bridge long ago, andDanilov, in an interview with Radio NV, when asked if Ukraine could strike the Crimean Bridge, since it is being used to send reinforcements, said:Former Russian president and current head of the National Security Councilalso replied to the threat by writing in his Telegram channel thatConstruction of the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Strait Bridge began in 2016 and was completed two years later. The multibillion-dollar infrastructure project connects the Crimean peninsula with Krasnodar Krai in Russia's southwest.and allows the passage of cars and trains, and has been used by Russia to transport armored vehicles into the southern regions of Ukraine amid the ongoing military conflict between Moscow and Kiev.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.