© AFP/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AFP



Chants of 'Allahu Akbar', police cars set on fire, and officers injured - this is what the run-up to Easter looked like in multiple towns and cities across Sweden this week, after theUnrest broke out on Thursday in the city ofwhere gangs of youths clashed with police, injuring three officers. At least two people were detained.Organized by Rasmus Paludan - a right-wing Danish politician who has spent time in prison on racism-related charges - the events in various places across Sweden were intended to feature the burning of Islam's holy book, the Koran.While Paludan and his supporters were initially allowed to hold their rally, it eventually had to be "dissolved" in light of the "serious security situation."So tense was the situation that police had to fire warning shots at one point, as confirmed by a police spokesperson to Swedish media.While the local police department initially spoke of four injured officers and a bystander, it later updated that number, saying thatAccording to the authorities, some of the policemen taken to the hospital had been hit on the head, while others had suspected arms fractures. Police described the events in Orebro as a "violent riot."On Saturday, unrest was reported in theAccording to the local police, none of the law enforcement personnel deployed in the town were harmed as a result. Officials noted that tensions were gradually dying down.According to the Expressen newspaper,in Stockholm's Rinkeby district on Friday. A video was also posted on Twitter, which appears to show him in the act.Explaining their decision to grant Paludan permission to hold the controversial rallies across the country, the