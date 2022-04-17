Events across the planet showcase the collapse of supply chains, food productions and the economy. This will limit purchase across the globe due to unavailability or outrageous pricing.●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●Bird Flu Spreads Across US, Egg Prices Soar https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...Self-service checkout offensive at Lowe's https://www.journaldequebec.com/2022/...Macron considers food vouchers for middle- and low-income households as prices rise https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-n...1st Seasonal Crop Progress Report Shows Lowest Winter Wheat Condition in a Decade https://agfax.com/2022/04/04/1st-seas...European Producer Price Index Is Now A Mind-Blowing 31.4% But Here Is The Systemic Achilles Heel https://kingworldnews.com/european-pr...World may be on brink of new inflationary era, says central bank chief https://www.theguardian.com/business/...Space weather ENLIL Forecast CME WSA-ENLIL Solar Wind Prediction | NOAA / NWS Space Weather Prediction Center