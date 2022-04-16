"You had to attack civilians, the people, women, children, unknown people far from any political game. The reason was quite simple - to force the people to turn to the state to ask for greater security."



- Vincenzo Vinciguerra, convicted Italian terrorist, former member of the Avanguardia Nazionale ("National Vanguard") and Ordine Nuovo ("New Order")

Nazi Germany: The Bulwark of the West against Communism

"By destroying communism in his [Hitler's] country, he had barred its road to Western Europe...Germany therefore could rightly be regarded as a bulwark of the West against communism." (1)



- The Earl of Halifax, aka Lord Halifax (British Ambassador to the U.S. 1940-1946, Secretary of State for British Foreign Affairs 1938-1940, Viceroy and Governor-General of India 1926-1931)

Operation Gladio: NATO's Dagger

During WWII preparations were made in the case of a possible German victory and "stay-behind" guerilla warfare units were stationed throughout Europe.

Yves Guerin-Serac: the Black Ops Grandmaster behind Operation Gladio

"He [Yves Guerin-Serac] was in thrall to his personal vision of a Christian-Fascist New World Order. He was also the intellectual mentor of Gladio terrorism. He wrote the basic training and propaganda manuals which can be fairly described as the Gladio order of battle."



Richard Cottrell, "Gladio: NATO's Dagger at the Heart to Europe"

De Gaulle vs. NATO

"France is determined to regain on her whole territory the full exercise of her sovereignty." - President of France Charles de Gaulle

In the Quiet of a Small Town

"Sex trafficking, industrial paedophilia, the reports of snuff movies made for political and financial blackmail, or just for profit, were all entangled in a black cobweb of spies, officially connived drug running, the secret paramilitary network, and the constant meddling of NATO's high command in the internal affairs of the country."



Richard Cottrell, "Gladio: NATO's Dagger at the Heart of Europe"

Italy's Secret Parallel State

"We were a single body - bandits, police, and Mafia, like the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost."



- testimony of Gaspare Pisciotta during the trial for the Portella della Ginestra massacre

the Senate to investigate the reports that a secret parallel state existed on Italian soil. And additionally, that this secret parallel state was equipped with its own clandestine commando army operating outside established military structures

