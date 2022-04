Austrian chancellor says Hungary, Germany, and others oppose energy embargo

Following his visit to Moscow, earlier this week, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured him that gas will continue to be delivered to the country and that Vienna will be allowed to continue paying for it in euros.told Austrian APA and German DPA news agencies on Wednesday.The chancellor also noted thatand would mean that both Austrian industry and households would suffer serious harm, while not having much of an effect on Russia."You know,, for sure. But it is not possible now. It will take time," said Nehammer in an interview with CNN after his visit to Moscow."Austria stands strong with the other EU member states with the sanctions against the Russian Federation, but sanctions must hurt Russia more than the European Union," he stated.Earlier this month,, as the country had no access to alternative sources of energy, since. The EU currently imports 40-45% of all its natural gas from Russia, which is used for heating as well as for industrial purposes.On March 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that requires payments for Russian gas to be made in rubles starting from April 1. The measure specifically concerns "unfriendly countries" that have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict and frozen a large part of Moscow's foreign reserves. The Kremlin has warned that failure to pay for gas would mean that no new deliveries would be made.Russia has instructed buyers of its fuel in "unfriendly nations" to open euro and ruble accounts in Moscow's Gazprombank. The payments for gas would be delivered to a euro account, after which the bank would exchange them into rubles. Only then would the payment be considered complete.Many EU states have rejected the scheme, howeverWhile siding with Ukraine and wanting more sanctions against Moscow, Nehammer said he was not alone in opposing Kiev's demands to halt Russian gas imports."Austria is not alone with this argument against the gas embargo," Nehammer told CNN on Wednesday, sayingThe US outlet pressed him aboutPressed by the CNN presenter to offer other Russian things that the EU could sanctionhe said. While the EU has made a decision to become independent of Russian gas, "it is not possible now, it will take time," he added.The payments for gas would go to the euro account, after which the bank would exchange them into rubles. The state-owned Gazprom will consider the payment complete once the rubles arrive.Moscow and many European governments have disagreed on whether the scheme breaches the terms of the standing gas contracts. The Commission, the EU's executive body, presented its preliminary legal assessment of the proposal to national governments of the bloc, Bloomberg said. The analysis reportedly said the Russian proposal substantially deviated from the terms of the contracts and had other flaws.Russia has explained that it wants to implement the new payment arrangement because it no longer trusts the euro. This came after Western nations seized Russia's euro-denominated national reserves controlled by Western financial institutions in retaliation for its attack on Ukraine. Moscow called it as an act of robbery.in accordance with the proposed scheme. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto outlined that his country didn't believe it violated the EU's sanctions regime.