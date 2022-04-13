© Alexei Alexandrov / AP



The US Defense Department cannot confirm the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol, a spokesman admitted on Tuesday. The claims were initially made on encrypted messaging app Telegram by the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, part of the Ukrainian National Guard."These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot-control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine," he continued.on Monday, leaving several fighters struggling to breathe and suffering from dizziness and headaches.purporting to show the victims of the alleged attack, who claimed to be suffering from fever and tinnitus in addition to the breathing problems.However, anThe lack of confirmation has not stopped certain elements in the West of hyping up the alleged attack. "Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict, and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," UK foreign secretary Liz Truss wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, absent any proof of such an attack.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a possibility of chemical attack by Russia, demanding further sanctions, including an oil embargo - a concept that has divided Europe as some countries worry they will be unable to supply their energy needs.The Pentagon's claims regarding its "concerns" about chemical weapons are questionable in light of r