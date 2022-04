© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky/File



12 Apr, 2022 10:59 Home Russia & FSU Kiev openly rejected the peace deal it signed with Donbass republics, so Moscow had to protect them, the Russian president saidUkraine openly refused to implement a peace deal with rebels from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics so Russia had no option but to use military force to defend the people living there, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Tuesday.President Volodymyr Zelensky and other, referring to the roadmap to peace in Ukraine brokered by Russia, Germany and France.The 2014 and 2015 deals detailed how Kiev could reintegrate its breakaway regions by offering them a general amnesty, greater autonomy, and representation in the government. The Ukrainian government stalled progress on their implementation, claiming that it could only proceed with its side of the bargain after retaking control of the rebel-held areas.Hostilities in eastern Ukraine between government and rebel forces have continued since 2014, when the authorities that came to power in Kiev after the Western-backed Maidan used the military to quash the uprising in the east.The Russian president added thatRussia pre-empted the expected aggression from Kiev by starting its offensive in late February, the Russian leader claimed. He said Moscow will achieve its goals, including the defense of the breakaway republics, which Russia recognized as independent states days before the attack.The West attempted to retaliate against Moscow with economic sanctions and attempts to isolate it diplomatically and commercially on the international stage. Putin said Russia was too big a country for anyone to really isolate.he said.Putin made his remarks during a visit to Russia's Vostochny space launch facility. Tuesday is International Space Day, celebrated on the date when the USSR made the world's first manned mission to space in 1961., which served as a good indicator that modern Russia also doesn't need Western technologies to be successful.