© Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla



To claim Imran Khan's downfall was solely American doing is to ignore reality. But so is to claim the US had nothing to do with it.In the aftermath of an off-the-cuff remark made by US President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin ("For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power!") which many believed articulated a policy of regime change, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was compelled to issue a public clarification. "We do not," Blinken told reporters , "have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else for that matter."Tell that to the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who this past weekend was removed from power after a vote of no confidence in the Pakistani Parliament, who had grown increasingly wary of the former cricket star's criticism of US policy in the region and the world.The constitutional crisis which brought down Imran Khan will shape how Pakistan will fit into a new world order that is emerging from the fallout of Russia's incursion into Ukraine. At the heart of Pakistani crisis is the worsening of the country's relations with the US. This relationship has always had an element of tension that had been covered over through the maintenance of an alliance of convenience which emerged in the aftermath of 9/11, where both Pakistan and the US found common cause in the defeat of radical Islamic fundamentalism in neighboring Afghanistan. The inability of the US-led coalition to defeat the Taliban in Afghanistan led to a growing bitterness inside Pakistan, creating the conditions for Imran Khan's rise to power in 2018. Khan was supported by the Pakistani military and intelligence services who, like Khan, had grown weary of an American "forever war" in Afghanistan which had bled over onto Pakistani soil, leading to tens of thousands of deaths and domestic unrest.The current sour state of US-Pakistani relations more fully manifested itself after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan in August 2020, and the subsequent Taliban victory. It was furthered when, on the eve of Russia's incursion into Ukraine, Khan visited Moscow for a high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting had been planned months prior, long before to the Russian decision to carry out its military operation in Ukraine.From the Pakistani point of view, the purpose of the delegation was to advocate dialogue and diplomacy, with Pakistan remaining a neutral party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.At the heart of Khan's push to avoid a no-confidence vote in the Parliament was his assertion that the US has promised "severe consequences" for Pakistan if Khan was not removed from office through Parliamentarian action. According to Khan, Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, issued this warning to the Pakistani Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, on March 7, 2022.A US State Department spokesperson, Jalina Porter, noted in response that "there is absolutely no truth to these allegations."Khan's conspiracy theories regarding US interference were mooted by the Pakistan Chief Justice, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, who questioned whether Khan had a right to discuss the reason behind the no-confidence vote,Khan had been swept into power in 2018 on the strength of a third-party ticket that had the support of the Army. However, since that time, relations between him and his military had soured, reaching a culminating point when, last year, Khan opposed the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, an acolyte of General Bajwa, as the new head of the ISI. Khan eventually relented, but not before drawing the ire of Bajwa, who began making public pronouncements critical of Khan's policies toward India and Afghanistan.Pakistani politics is a rough and tumble sport that leaves many of its participants bloodied, imprisoned, or dead. Khan's tumultuous tenure as Prime Minister was no exception to this rule. Many of Khan's problems were derived from his failure as a politician, leading to economic difficulties in Pakistan that undermined his popularity. Khan opted to exploit his populist approach to governing by using the collapse of the US position in Afghanistan to promulgate policies which sought to break with Pakistan's history of leaning toward the West.Gone are the days of supporting military strongmen —The fact that this conclusion is up for dispute can either be linked to the imagination of Khan, or the effectiveness of the US government in creating plausible deniability. One fact that is not in dispute is that the US is relieved not to have to deal with Pakistan's populist former Prime Minister going forward.is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and author of ' SCORPION KING : America's Suicidal Embrace of Nuclear Weapons from FDR to Trump.' He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, served in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991 to 1998 served as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq. Mr Ritter currently writes on issues pertaining to international security, military affairs, Russia, and the Middle East, as well as arms control and nonproliferation. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter