Ex-PM Imran Khan said the country is headed for a new "freedom struggle," blasting his ouster as "US-backed regime change"Massive demonstrations rocked multiple Pakistani cities, including the country's capital of Islamabad, on Sunday, with thousands taking to the streets to express their support for deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was ousted by the country's parliament in a successful no-confidence vote on Saturday. Khan blasted the vote as a foreign-backed regime change operation."Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks," Khan said on Twitter, sharing footage of the protests.The demonstrations were spearheaded by Khan's PTI party, which called upon its members and supporters to take to the streets across the country.Earlier in the day,The former PM also said the country was entering a new period of "freedom struggle" with the Pakistani people protecting "sovereignty and democracy" from a "foreign conspiracy of regime change."Previously, the politician claimed to have a recording obtained from the Pakistani ambassador in Washington proving the allegations. The US had firmly rejected such allegations, denying any involvement in the events.Pakistan's National Assembly passed a vote of no-confidence against Khan with 176 lawmakers out of 342 voting for the move to end his office term early. The PTI party effectively lost its parliamentary majority back in March, after seven MPs from its coalition party defected and joined the ranks of the opposition. Pakistan's parliament is set to hold a vote to pick a new PM on Monday.