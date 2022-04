© ANI Photo/PTV



The Prime Minister of Pakistan , Imran Khan, has accused the United States of trying to oust him from power in an extraordinary TV rant amid the threat of a no-confidence vote in his leadership.The former cricketer turned politician is currently facing the biggest challenge to his rule since he was elected in 2018, with opposition parties accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.No Pakistan premier has ever seen out a full term, and a debate on a no-confidence motion against him in parliament was postponed.It comes aswith the sighting of the next new moon.Fighting for his political life, Khan addressed the nation late Thursday, appearing to blunder when heLocal media have reportedKhan first raised the issue Sunday - citing an unnamed 'foreign power' - at a huge rally of his supporters in the capital, Islamabad, capping weeks of political turmoil since the opposition raised the idea of a no-confidence vote.He has long complained thathe asked in Thursday's address.Khan spoke off-the-cuff for around 45 minutes, touching on several favourite topics including his efforts to get Islamophobia recognised as a global threat, andDebate on the no-confidence motion was due to start Thursday, but the deputy speaker - from Khan's party - suspended proceedings when legislators declined to first address other items on the agenda.'The deputy speaker has once again dishonoured the parliamentary norms by not allowing the agenda item for a debate,' opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, tipped to replace Khan if he goes, told reporters.Parliament will sit again on Sunday morning.More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders are trying to get the courts to prevent them from voting.In the past, parties have resorted to physically preventing lawmakers from voting on key legislation by blocking access to the national assembly, leading to cat-and-mouse chases and even accusations of kidnapping.He was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.Some analysts say Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military - claims both sides deny - and Pakistan's army is key to political power.Khan, a former international cricket star who in 1992 captained Pakistan to their only World Cup win, insisted he would never resign.'I fight till the very last ball. I never quit whatever the result may be,' he said.'I will come back with more power, whatever the result is.'