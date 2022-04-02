The former cricketer turned politician is currently facing the biggest challenge to his rule since he was elected in 2018, with opposition parties accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.
No Pakistan premier has ever seen out a full term, and a debate on a no-confidence motion against him in parliament was postponed.
It comes as the government is also battling to contain a rise in militancy by the Pakistan Taliban, which on Wednesday announced an offensive against security forces during Ramadan, due to begin within days with the sighting of the next new moon.
Comment: The question is whether the 'Pakistan Taliban' are the same as Afghanistan's Taliban, because in Afghanistan the Taliban are under the watch of Russia and China and it's unlikely they would tolerate unfounded aggression towards Pakistan, a partner of theirs. One wonders whether those causing problems in Pakistan is actually under the control of the US.
Fighting for his political life, Khan addressed the nation late Thursday, appearing to blunder when he named the United States as the origin of a 'message' he said showed meddling in Pakistan's affairs.
'America has - oh, not America but a foreign country I can't name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message,' he said.
Local media have reported the message was in a briefing letter from Pakistan's ambassador to Washington recording a senior US official telling him they felt relations would be better if Khan left office.
'They say that "our anger will vanish if Imran Khan loses this no-confidence vote",' he said.
Comment: Similar comments were made about Ukraine preceding and following the US backed coup, in fact the US is quite brazen about it's 'preferences', and we know that these comments reflect sinister meddling going on behind the scenes. Which means that Khan is likely telling the truth. And Pakistan is just the latest target of the West, because, in just the last week or so, Biden openly stated wanting to oust Putin, and a Serbian minister warned of a looming western-backed colour revolution.
Khan first raised the issue Sunday - citing an unnamed 'foreign power' - at a huge rally of his supporters in the capital, Islamabad, capping weeks of political turmoil since the opposition raised the idea of a no-confidence vote.
Comment: The UK's PM was threatened with a vote of no confidence and only survived thanks to the whips blackmailing ministers.
He has long complained that Pakistan was asked to sacrifice too much in joining Washington's 'war on terror', launched in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, with too little recognition or reward.
'Has anyone said 'thank you Pakistan' for what we did?' he asked in Thursday's address.
Khan spoke off-the-cuff for around 45 minutes, touching on several favourite topics including his efforts to get Islamophobia recognised as a global threat, and charting an independent path for Pakistan on the world stage.
Comment: The establishment benefits from divisive subjects like Islamophobia, so that's not a concern of theirs, however what does pose a threat to is Pakistan's alliance with Russia and China.
He raised Western ire by visiting Moscow the day Russia invaded Ukraine, but he defended the trip, saying: 'Even European leaders went to Russia, but Pakistan in particular is asked 'why did you go' as if we are their servants.'
Comment: When asked by the West to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, Khan's comments were translated as: "What do you think of us? Are we your slaves ... that whatever you say, we will do?"
Debate on the no-confidence motion was due to start Thursday, but the deputy speaker - from Khan's party - suspended proceedings when legislators declined to first address other items on the agenda.
'The deputy speaker has once again dishonoured the parliamentary norms by not allowing the agenda item for a debate,' opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, tipped to replace Khan if he goes, told reporters.
Parliament will sit again on Sunday morning.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member National Assembly Wednesday when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.
More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders are trying to get the courts to prevent them from voting.
In the past, parties have resorted to physically preventing lawmakers from voting on key legislation by blocking access to the national assembly, leading to cat-and-mouse chases and even accusations of kidnapping.
The opposition is headed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) - two usually feuding dynastic groups that dominated national politics for decades until Khan forged a coalition against them.
He was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Comment: Note that inflation is a global problem, in the Eurozone is the highest it has ever been:
Some analysts say Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military - claims both sides deny - and Pakistan's army is key to political power.
There have been four military coups - and at least as many unsuccessful ones - since independence in 1947, and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.
Khan, a former international cricket star who in 1992 captained Pakistan to their only World Cup win, insisted he would never resign.
'I fight till the very last ball. I never quit whatever the result may be,' he said.
'I will come back with more power, whatever the result is.'
Comment: The West is getting so desperate that it's sanctioning itself out of the global economy and is messily lashing out at any country showing autonomy: