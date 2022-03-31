© Russian Foreign Ministry



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the world must work more closely with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, welcoming the steps towards its recognition by the United Nations. The militant group seized power in Kabul last year, as Western forces were completing their withdrawal from the country.Lavrov was meeting with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Tunxi, China."We're convinced that the international community must actively cooperate with the new government of Afghanistan,At the same time, Lavrov said theon the way of the Taliban government's recognition around the world.Lavrov added that the first diplomat sent by the Taliban to Moscow has already received accreditation.The Taliban returned to power after seizing Kabul last year. They previously ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001 until they were toppled during the US-led invasion of the country.The last Western forces left Afghanistan in August 2021.The UN has, so far, not recognized the Taliban's pick for a new envoy to the body. However, it did decide this month to formally reestablish an office in the country.