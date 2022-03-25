The 10-strong delegation has been in discussion with India since January and was planning to visit Delhi and Rajasthan, but the Indian high commission is understood to have raised objections at the last minute.
Boris Johnson spoke with Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday in an attempt to use his influence to persuade India to take a more robust position over the Russian invasion. India has not imposed sanctions or even condemned Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware.
Comment: India has much more than just a military relationship with Russia, although these kinds of insidious slights are to be expected from The Guardian these days.
The Speaker's visit, the first of its kind to India and part of his effort to act as a diplomat between parliaments, was due to go ahead during the Easter parliamentary recess.
The delegation had originally been envisaged as giving a nudge to encourage progress on a UK-India free trade deal, but the context of the visit changed after the invasion of Ukraine in February, and Britain's leading role in supporting the armed resistance of the Ukrainians.
Comment: The 'armed resistance' consisting of neo-Nazi's and their sympathisers, who, since 2014 have been committing genocide against the people in the Donbas, killing over 10,000 people, more than 3,000 of whom were civilians.
It was not clear if India's issues were with individual members of the chosen delegation or related to a wider concern about British MPs being given a platform in India to urge Modi to take a more robust position.
Comment: That's rather disingenuous. India clearly takes issue with the UK attempting to harm its relations with other nations, in addition to the fact that India clearly disagrees with the UK's warped position on Russia.
Britain has been concerned by reports that India's central bank is in initial consultations on a rupee-rouble trade arrangement with Moscow that would enable exports to Russia to continue after western sanctions restricted international payment mechanisms.
The talks would allow India to continue to buy Russian energy exports and other goods.
However India, locked in a land border dispute with China, may feel it cannot afford to alienate its main arms supplier.
Comment: The following interview with between an India anchor and a talking head from the US seems to sum up how many in India feel towards the ailing empire of the West and their attempts to drag everybody down with them: