ndia has not imposed sanctions or even condemned Russia

A high-powered cross-party UK delegation to India led by the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and his deputy has been called off at the last minute in a sign of a growing rift over India's refusal to distance itself from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The 10-strong delegationThe Speaker's visit, the first of its kind to India and part of his effort to act as a diplomat between parliaments, was due to go ahead during the Easter parliamentary recess.It was not clear if India's issues were with individual members of the chosen delegation or related to a wider concern about British MPs being given a platform in India to urge Modi to take a more robust position.The talks would allow India to continue to buy Russian energy exports and other goods.However India, locked in a land border dispute with China, may feel it cannot afford to alienate its main arms supplier.