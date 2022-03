© REUTERS / SAIYNA BASHIR



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed Western envoys visiting his country's capital Islamabad who called on Pakistan to denounce Russia's special military operation in Ukraine last week, asking if they thought Pakistan was their "slave," Reuters reported upon his response on Sunday.As the UNGA was voting to adopt a resolution condemning the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine,Khan said, per the translation.Khan also reportedly said that Europe has failed to condemn India over Kashmir, a mountainous region where Pakistan and India have fought two wars.The prime minister added that, and that instead of thanks, it had received condemnation.shortly before the special operation in Ukraine was declared, and meeting Russian President Vladimir PutinOn Sunday, however, Khan reportedly said that Pakistan is "friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp." On Friday, a spokesman for Pakistan's foreign ministry reportedly stated at the press briefing that it was "not usual diplomatic practice" for envoys to make public requests like their letter, "and we have made that clear.""We took note of that and in a subsequent meeting with a group of ambassadors, we expressed our concern about it, because as I said that is not the way diplomacy should be practiced, and I think they have realised it," he added.