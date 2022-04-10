The political crisis deepens in Pakistan as members of Imran Khan's party threaten to resign en masse a day after he was ousted as prime minister following a vote of no-confidence in parliament.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by Khan in 1996, nominated former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as a prime ministerial candidate on Sunday, saying its members would resign en masse should he lose.Fawad Chaudhry tweeted in Urdu.Khan lost a no-confidence vote in his leadership on Saturday night after opposition parties brought a motion against him, following days of drama. The motion was first brought last week, but Khan initially blocked it by dissolving parliament.The vote went through after the country's Supreme Court ruled in favor of opposition parties and said Khan's move was unconstitutional."A new dawn has started ... This alliance will rebuild Pakistan," Shehbaz told parliament on Sunday.If voted in by parliament, Shehbaz - a long-time rival of Khan -to be held. His first tasks will include mending fences with the powerful military and the United States while attempting to put the faltering economy back on track.Khan, who had antagonized the White House throughout his tenure, has accused Washington of orchestrating his ouster. On Sunday, he repeated the allegations that a "foreign conspiracy" was behind efforts to remove him from power.Since coming to power in 2018, Khan has adopted an anti-American rhetoric, while, which is followed by more than 15 million and still describes him as prime minister of Pakistan.to protest the prime minister's ouster.Chaudhry, PTI's spokesperson, had also called on the people to take to the streets in protest against what he described as aIn Islamabad, rallies began from Zero Point, with protesters waving flags and chanting slogans in support of the deposed prime minister.A large number of PTI supporters also turned up in Peshawar to express solidarity with Khan. The party posted footage of the rally on Twitter, declaring, "We want #ImranKhan back" and "Pakistan will not rest until fresh elections are conducted!"PTI also shared images of pass protest rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including in Bajaur and Abottabad districts.Similar rallies were held in other major cities including in Karachi and Lahore.Khan took to Twitter to praise the spontaneous protests against what he called the "imported govt. led by crooks.""Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks," the ousted premier said.