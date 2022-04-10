Lu had warned the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be "implications" if Khan survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly

"Ok I'm taking the name of US, the conspiracy has been hatched with the help of America to remove me," he told his party colleagues in Islamabad.

Pakistan minister: Our subservience to US will continue

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been unseated after losing a no-confidence vote in the parliament.The vote. Now, a caretaker government will lead the country until new general elections are held.The no-confidence vote came after a nearly 14-hour standoff between the opposition and Khan's ruling party that started on Saturday morning.According to the House speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq,for the process.The vote means Khan will no longer hold office and the country's lower houseFollowing the no-confidence vote, the acting speaker of the Pakistani parliament's lower house said the legislature will meet on Monday to vote for a new prime minister.Ayaz Sadiq, who was presiding over the assembly session in the absence of the ruling party members and its designated speakers,said nomination papers for candidates should be filed by 11:00am local time (0600 GMT) on Sunday.Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif says he is almost certain to be picked to lead the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people after weeks of high political drama.In order to avoid a no-confidence voteThe top court received a slew of petitions after the deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament refused to allow a no-confidence motion brought by the joint opposition against the Khan administration.During that parliament session andOn Friday, Khan said he accepted the Supreme Court ruling that ordered that the country's parliament can go ahead with a no-confidence vote against him."We have accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court, but I am very disappointed becauseAddressing a meeting of party leaders in Islamabad after the no-trust motion against him was dismissed in the country's parliament; Khan said that during the national security committee's (NSC) meeting, foreign interference was noted in the internal politics of the country through a no-confidence motion.The embattled premier claimed that, the lower house of the parliament.He further said thatin the NSC meeting.Khan said the embassy officials of the US were also in contact with the PTI members who had defected, reiterating that the no-confidence motion against him was a "foreign conspiracy".Just a day before, Khan had openly and defiantly held the US responsible for the "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow his government.The cricketer-turned-politician has been accused by the opposition of mishandling the economy and foreign policy since coming to power in 2018.Following the vote,She accused the country's legislature of a "judicial coup," which "has destroyed parliamentary supremacy.""So our deep-seated subservience to [the] US will continue," she said.In another tweet on Saturday, she explicitly accused the US of "regime change" in Pakistan.Mazari said Washington was pursuing that goal with the help of a "corrupt mafia ready to lay prostrate before their US masters!"