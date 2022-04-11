© Reuters



US President Joe Biden is set to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion.India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergeyover allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the US and Ukraine have called war crimes.The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.In the virtual meeting,in a statement on Sunday.They'll discuss "strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," she said.to secure its needs, resisting entreaties from the West to avoid such purchases. India isn't alone in buying Russian energy, however.Indian media reports said, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 13 per cent and the US at 9 per cent, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.