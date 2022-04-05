Comment: This report was published April 2, a day prior to the reports of a "massacre" in Bucha.
Special forces have begun a clearing operation in the city of Bucha in the Kyiv region, which has been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The city is being cleared from saboteurs and accomplices of Russian forces.
This has been reported by the National Police.
"At the moment, the combatants of the organised special forces regiment of the National Police, Safari, which includes the representatives of subdivisions of the Special Tasks Police, the Rapid Operational Response Unit, the Tactical Operational Response Police, and explosive ordnance disposal experts, is working in the city," the office reports.
The police have also said that the EOD experts are inspecting the places of Russia's war crimes and removing the explosives and ammunition which haven't detonated.
The law enforcement officers note that they are checking every yard and shelter, talking to the residents and providing help to them. "The residents who have had to experience the horrors of occupation are cooperating with the law enforcement officers the best they can. The police do everything to restore law and order on the liberated territory so the residents could get back to their hometown as soon as possible," the National Police notes.
As a reminder, the day before, the head of Bucha city Anatolii Fedoruk recorded a video message in which he announced that the city had been liberated from Russian invaders on 31 March.
Comment: This is doublespeak for killing Ukrainian civilians suspected of sympathizing or 'collaborating' with the enemy. Assuming the bodies in the alleged Bucha massacre were not there prior to April 1, the possibility remains that at least some of them were 'collaborators' executed by the Azov battalion. It's also possible that some or many simply got caught in shelling, evidence for which is obvious in the videos and pictures of the bodies.