Ukraine's foreign minister has called on countries to ban the use of the letter "Z" as a symbol of the Russian war on his country.In a tweet on Tuesday, Dmytro Kuleba said the letter in some contexts "means Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians".Russian troops in Ukraine have painted the letter Z on the side of vehicles and it has been adopted by some in Russia as a symbol of support for what the Kremlin describes as a "special military operation" in the neighbouring country.A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said on Monday that security services are awareHe said the letter can under certain circumstances be considered a sign of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could make people "criminally liable".Several German states have said they will open investigations into the use of the symbol.