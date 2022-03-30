In a tweet on Tuesday, Dmytro Kuleba said the letter in some contexts "means Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians".
Comment: Except the symbol it doesn't represent any of these baseless accusations, because Russia has been bombing military installations, and it has gone out of its way to evacuate civilians via humanitarian corridors, that it set up and is maintaining, and only then has it targeted Ukraine's neo-Nazi aligned military, who have been basing themselves in residential areas in an attempt to use civilians as human shield.
Russian troops in Ukraine have painted the letter Z on the side of vehicles and it has been adopted by some in Russia as a symbol of support for what the Kremlin describes as a "special military operation" in the neighbouring country.
Comment: When compared to US/NATO wars, Russia's incursion into Ukraine is indeed a special operation: The road to Ukraine started with 1999's Kosovo War
A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said on Monday that security services are aware the symbol is also being used at rallies in Germany.
He said the letter can under certain circumstances be considered a sign of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could make people "criminally liable".
Several German states have said they will open investigations into the use of the symbol.
Comment: A few German states have already, rather ironically, banned the symbol which actually in part represents Russia's routing of the neo-Nazi element that has been destroying Ukraine from the inside for many years now: