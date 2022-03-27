© AFP



Authorities in Lower Saxony and Bavaria have banned the display of the 'Z' symbol that has become synonymous with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is unclear if other German states will follow suit.Two German states on Saturday said they have outlawed public displays of the "Z" symbol used by the Russian army in their invasion of Ukraine.in a show of support for Vladimir Putin's war could risk up to three years in jail or a fine in Lower Saxony or Bavaria."It is incomprehensible to me how this symbol 'Z' could be used in our country to condone this crime," said Lower Saxony's interior minister Boris Pistorius., possibly to distinguish them from Ukrainian forces and avoid friendly fire.But the signon the Russian internet — a trend the Russian authorities are eager to encourage., said the state's interior ministry.Bavaria's Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich noted that freedom of opinion is a "great asset" but it "ends where criminal law begins"."Sympathisers who use the symbol 'Z' of Russian forces in Bavaria must know that they may be liable to prosecution for approving criminal acts," he said.he said.Germany's federal prosecutor has opened a probe into suspected war crimes by Russian troops since the invasion of Ukraine.