Two German states on Saturday said they have outlawed public displays of the "Z" symbol used by the Russian army in their invasion of Ukraine.
Anyone who brandishes the symbol at demonstrations or paints it on cars or buildings in a show of support for Vladimir Putin's war could risk up to three years in jail or a fine in Lower Saxony or Bavaria.
Comment: Russia's incursion is a response to a multi-decade long provocation by the US and NATO, even Western experts and propaganda media admit that.
"It is incomprehensible to me how this symbol 'Z' could be used in our country to condone this crime," said Lower Saxony's interior minister Boris Pistorius.
"Z", a letter that features in the Latin alphabet but not in Cyrillic, first appeared on military vehicles rolling towards Ukraine, possibly to distinguish them from Ukrainian forces and avoid friendly fire.
But the sign has since become ubiquitous on cars on the streets of Moscow, clothing and across social media profiles on the Russian internet — a trend the Russian authorities are eager to encourage.
Comment: It's notable that, for the most part, a similar show of support was not documented during any of the West's wars. On the contrary, as just one example, '36 million people across the globe took part in almost 3,000 protests' against the West's war on Iraq. Moreover, support for Putin has actually increased and in large part because many Russians realise that the security of their country is at stake.
In the German state of Lower Saxony too, there had been examples of such displays, said the state's interior ministry.
Bavaria's Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich noted that freedom of opinion is a "great asset" but it "ends where criminal law begins".
"Sympathisers who use the symbol 'Z' of Russian forces in Bavaria must know that they may be liable to prosecution for approving criminal acts," he said.
"We will not allow violations of international law to be condoned," he said.
Germany's federal prosecutor has opened a probe into suspected war crimes by Russian troops since the invasion of Ukraine.
Comment: It's rather ironic that there's no comment from the German judiciary on showing support for Ukraine's neo-Nazi aligned military: Zelensky is Not in Charge of Ukraine, Nazis Are - And They Believe They Are on a Mission From God to 'Derussify Ukraine in Holy War'