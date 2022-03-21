© Pavlo Bagnut/Ukrinform



"Tactical" alliance with Hitler

"Holocaust perpetrators are the last people on Earth who deserve to be glorified, regardless of their nationalist credentials. This phenomenon, currently so common in post-Communist Eastern Europe, and especially in Ukraine and the Baltics, clearly shows that these countries don't fully comprehend the obligations of true democracy."

Falsifying history

"Although Bandera and his followers would later try to paint the alliance with the Third Reich as no more than 'tactical,' an attempt to pit one totalitarian state against another, it was in fact deep-rooted and ideological. Bandera envisioned the Ukraine as a classic one-party state with himself in the role of führer, or providnyk, and expected that a new Ukraine would take its place under the Nazi umbrella."

"Rather than disbanding the OUN, the Nazis had meanwhile revamped it as a German-run police force. The OUN had played a leading role in the anti-Jewish pogroms that broke out in Lviv and dozens of other Ukrainian cities on the heels of the German invasion, and now they served the Nazis by patrolling the ghettoes and assisting in deportations, raids and shootings."

"the UPA killed close to 100,000 Poles between 1943 and 1945 and that Orthodox priests blessed the axes, pitchforks, scythes, sickles, knives and sticks that the peasants it mobilized used to finish them off."

"continued at such a ferocious level that Jews actually sought the protection of the Germans. The Banderite bands and the local nationalists raided every night, decimating the Jews. Jews sheltered in the camps where Germans were stationed, fearing an attack by Banderites. Some German soldiers were brought to protect the camps and thereby also the Jews."

Bandera resurrected

Potential for horrifying blowback

it is crucial for people in the US, EU and NATO countries to know that their governments are

colluding with

, as well as reportedly

arming

and

training

far-right and Nazi elements that are definitely not "marginal."