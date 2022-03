© Pavlo Bagnut/Ukrinform



"Tactical" alliance with Hitler

"Holocaust perpetrators are the last people on Earth who deserve to be glorified, regardless of their nationalist credentials. This phenomenon, currently so common in post-Communist Eastern Europe, and especially in Ukraine and the Baltics, clearly shows that these countries don't fully comprehend the obligations of true democracy."

Falsifying history

"Although Bandera and his followers would later try to paint the alliance with the Third Reich as no more than 'tactical,' an attempt to pit one totalitarian state against another, it was in fact deep-rooted and ideological. Bandera envisioned the Ukraine as a classic one-party state with himself in the role of führer, or providnyk, and expected that a new Ukraine would take its place under the Nazi umbrella."

"Rather than disbanding the OUN, the Nazis had meanwhile revamped it as a German-run police force. The OUN had played a leading role in the anti-Jewish pogroms that broke out in Lviv and dozens of other Ukrainian cities on the heels of the German invasion, and now they served the Nazis by patrolling the ghettoes and assisting in deportations, raids and shootings."

"the UPA killed close to 100,000 Poles between 1943 and 1945 and that Orthodox priests blessed the axes, pitchforks, scythes, sickles, knives and sticks that the peasants it mobilized used to finish them off."

"continued at such a ferocious level that Jews actually sought the protection of the Germans. The Banderite bands and the local nationalists raided every night, decimating the Jews. Jews sheltered in the camps where Germans were stationed, fearing an attack by Banderites. Some German soldiers were brought to protect the camps and thereby also the Jews."

Bandera resurrected

Potential for horrifying blowback

it is crucial for people in the US, EU and NATO countries to know that their governments are

colluding with

, as well as reportedly

arming

and

training

far-right and Nazi elements that are definitely not "marginal."

Israel and its lobby depend on support from the United States. So when Washington goes to war, the lobby will often lend its propaganda services to the cause. The Anti-Defamation League , one of Israel's top US lobby groups, is doing so now by rehabilitating Ukrainian collaborators who helped Hitler exterminate Jews and Poles.The reason the US, NATO and the European Union say they are sending weapons and mercenaries to Ukraine is to help a fellow democracy defend its independence and sovereignty against an illegal invasion by an expansionist, megalomaniacal madman.Acknowledging this fact, Western war propagandists undoubtedly fear,that the Russian invasion - which has been overwhelmingly condemned by the UN General Assembly - is justified by a need to "de-Nazify" and demilitarize Ukraine.The dilemma is summed up in an NBC News headline from earlier this month: " Ukraine's Nazi problem is real, even if Putin's 'denazification' claim isn't ." But most Western media will no longer even go as far as NBC News in acknowledging this reality.The current war can be traced directly to the 2014 coup in Ukraine , during which the US and its allies supported far-right and neo-Nazi elements. The goal was to install a US-friendly regime that would bring Ukraine into NATO, the anti-Russia military alliance. Moscow has long seen NATO expansion as an existential threat.Key actors in the US-supported coup were neo-Nazi groups like Right Sector , the Azov Battalion and C14 . They are part of a broader Ukrainian nationalist movement that venerates Stepan Bandera, the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, which collaborated with Hitler during World War II.During the war, members of the OUN loyal to Bandera formed the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, commonly known by its Ukrainian initials, UPA.On 4 March, the Anti-Defamation League published an article by Andrew Srulevitch, its director of European affairs, to minimize the Nazi problem in Ukraine.The article was also promoted in a 15 March email newsletter fromon howIn order to downplay the present-day cult of Bandera and support for Nazism in Ukraine, theSrulevitch's article takes the form of aa professor of Jewish History at the Jewish Theological Seminary. Fishman is also a member of the academic committee of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum."We've seen torchlit marches in the middle of [Kiev] with the red and black flags of UPA ... and pictures of Stepan Bandera, who allied with the Nazis during WWII. Isn't that evidence of Nazism in Ukraine?""For Ukrainian nationalists, UPA and Bandera are symbols of the Ukrainian fight for Ukrainian independence. The UPA allied with Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union for tactical - not ideological - reasons. For Jews, however, not only is allying with the Nazis unforgivable under any circumstance, but historians have documented that Ukrainian nationalists participated together with Germans in the murder of many thousands of Jews in Ukraine."Fishman's excuse that Bandera and other Nazi collaborators are "symbols" of the "fight for Ukrainian independence" mirrors the claims from American white supremacists that their display of the Confederate battle flag is merely to honor their "heritage" and not to celebrate a regime that went to war to protect its "right" to enslave people from Africa."There are neo-Nazis in Ukraine, just as there are in the US, and in Russia for that matter. But they are a very marginal group with no political influence and who don't attack Jews or Jewish institutions in Ukraine."In other words, there's nothing to see here, the ADL wants us to believe.But Israel lobby groups were concerned over the rise of the Ukrainian far-right before the Russian invasion. Efraim Zuroff, a regional director with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, another pro-Israel lobby group, correctly stated in 2015:This condemnation came after Ukrainian nationalists held a New Year's Eve torchlight procession in Kiev to honor Bandera.But today, just like the ADL, theis, for political expediency, denying the support for Nazism in Ukraine. And also like the ADL, it is citing the fact that Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish as evidence that neo-Nazism is not a concern.However, this is no more convincing than arguing that the 2008 election of Barack Obama as president means that racism and white supremacy have been eliminated from the United States. Indeed, according to the ADL , the dissemination of "white supremacist propaganda" in the US surged in 2020 - four years after America's first Black president left office.This rationalization, minimization and "both-sidesing" of Nazism and Holocaust crimes ought to be shocking in itself.Journalist and author Daniel Lazare writes in a 2015 Jacobin review of historian Grzegorz Rossoliński-Liebe's book Stepan Bandera: The Life and Afterlife of a Ukrainian Nationalist - something Hitler was not ready to grant. But the alliance between the OUN and the Germans persisted. Lazare writes:In 1943, Banderite members of the OUN formed their own militia, theThe UPA began the ethnic cleansing and extermination of Poles from territories they saw as belonging to Ukraine. Citing historians, Lazare writes that:At the same time, the UPA's attacks on Jews, as cited by Rossoliński-Liebe:This horrifying history has a direct bearing on events today.After World War II and with the start of the Cold War, theSince 1991, when the Soviet Union collapsed and Ukraine became independent, and even more so in the last few years, the cult of Bandera has re-emerged with a vengeance. Far from being marginal,In what NBC News calls an "ominous development," Ukraine "has in recent years erected a glut of statues honoring Ukrainian nationalists whose legacies are tainted by their indisputable record as Nazi proxies." Such monuments can be found all over western Ukraine from Lviv to Ternopil to Ivano-Frankivsk and many small towns in between.In 2016, the city council in Kiev voted overwhelmingly to rename the Ukrainian capital's Moscow Avenue in honor of Bandera.Eduard Dolinsky, the director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, has for years documented how Bandera is regularly celebrated with statues, banners and ceremonies:The Ukrainian ambassador in Germany, Andrij Melnyk, even bragged in 2015 that he "laid down flowers on the tomb of our hero Stepan Bandera" during a visit to Munich.Acknowledging this reality is not the same as claiming that 40 million Ukrainians are Nazis or that the country deserves to be attacked.NonethelessOn top of the moral revulsion that allying with Nazis - any Nazis - should provoke,In 2019 - before it became politically necessary to whitewash them - the ADL itself warned that an "extremist group called the Azov Battalion has ties to neo-Nazis and white supremacists" and issued a report on how the Ukrainian militia was trying to "connect with like-minded extremists from the US."When these battle-hardened race warriors return home, it will be Muslims, Jews and anyone else they consider not to be truly "European" or "American" who will likely pay the price.It may seem surprising that an Israel lobby group claiming to fight bigotry against Jews and others would help to whitewash Nazis.The ADL may also be taking a leaf from Benjamin Netanyahu's shameless historical distortions and fabrications. In 2015, when he was still Israel's prime minister,Nor is it surprising that the ADL, which spied for apartheid South Africa in the 1980s, would tacitly join forces with neo-Nazis and white supremacists.Nonetheless it is still hard to fathom the cynicism it takes even for an Israel lobby group to brand almost any support for Palestinian rights as "anti-Semitic" while it helps rehabilitate Hitler's Holocaust accomplices.