The Anti-Defamation League, the leading pro-Israel lobbying group in America, published a Q&A defending Ukraine's neo-Nazi groups on the grounds that they "don't attack Jews or Jewish institutions."In an article titled, "Why is Putin Calling the Ukrainian Government a Bunch of Nazis?" the ADL interviewed David Fishman, professor of Jewish History at The Jewish Theological Seminary, to explain why Ukraine's neo-Nazis aren't so bad.Ukraine's neo-Nazis are the good type of neo-Nazis because they're funded and armed by Israeli billionaires.