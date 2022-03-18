Puppet Masters
Trudeau & Freeland held 'fruitful' meetings with Ukrainian neo-nazi Andriy Parubiy
America's Frontline Doctors
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:37 UTC
Andriy Parubiy is a member of the nationalist Svoboda Party and the equivalent of the legislative speaker for Ukraine's Parliament.
Parubiy has made no secret of his antisemitism. In fact, Svoboda is just the new name of an old party that was founded in 1991. The party used to be called Social-National Party of Ukraine (SNPU) and had the Nazi Wolfsangel as its symbol. Its founder was Andriy Parubiy.
Parubiy was also the leader of a neo-Nazi gang called the Patriot of Ukraine, which went on to form the core of the Azov battalion, a neo-Nazi unit within Ukraine's National Guard. The Azov battalion based its logo off the Waffen-SS symbol.
But more recently, Parubiy has made unabashed antisemitic remarks which were impossible to ignore.
In 2017, Parubiy spoke glowingly about Nazi collaborator Roman Shukhevych, calling him a "legend", a "legendary warrior" and a "true military general".
In 2016, Parubiy suggested that Jewish Bolsheviks shipped convicts to eastern Ukraine to destroy the Holodomor genetic race, according to the Jerusalem Post.
He also stated that Ukraine must "lead the white races of the world in a final crusade...against Semite-led untermenschen [subhumans]," according to Ha'aretz.
In that same year, Trudeau met with Parubiy during the latter's visit to Canada.
"During his visit to the capital of Canada, Mr. Parubiy held a number of fruitful meetings with Canadian government officials and politicians," wrote the Ukrainian Embassy. "First Deputy Speaker had a brief meeting with Canadian Prime Minister the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau and Minister of Defence the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan."
Trudeau met with Parubiy again that year during a trip to Kyiv.
In 2019, Freeland met with Parubiy and gushed about the meeting on her Facebook page.
"Met with Andriy Parubiy, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, and discussed the role that Canadian election monitors played in Ukraine's presidential elections and will play again parliamentary elections later this year," wrote Freeland.
"Canada stands with Ukraine and its vibrant democracy!" her post concluded. An attached photo shows Freeland and Parubiy smiling broadly, in a handshake.
Freeland herself is the granddaughter of Ukrainian Nazi collaborator Michael Chomiak. Chomiak was the editor of the Krakivski Visti, a publication seized from its Jewish owners and used for Nazi propaganda during the Holocaust.
Comment: Although the Canadian government may claim to be "pro-democracy" and "anti-nazi" through words, their actions speak volumes and demonstrate the exact opposite. Their continued ties with neo-nazis in Ukraine show implicit support for this racist ideology.
As we have seen over the last two years of the covid "pandemic", the Canadian political elites have continually abused and terrorized their population through openly fascist and totalitarian policies, incrementally stripping away freedoms, human rights, and brutally squashing dissent.
See also: