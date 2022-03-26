© Ken Redding via Getty Images

Bemoans how "solidarity, heroism, and brotherhood" are linked with physical training.MSNBC published an article claiming that shadowy people on the Telegram messenger service are recruiting far-right acolytes by talking about health and fitness.Yes, really.Apparently, health and fitness is the new gateway drug to the far-right.An article headlined 'Pandemic fitness trends have gone extreme — literally' asserts thatThe columnist claims that people who link physical training and fitness with "promoting the concept that physical warriors are needed to create the strength and dominance to defend one's people from a perceived enemy" are creating cadres of white supremacist radicals.Respondents reacted by slamming MSNBC for stirring up more harmful divisiveness."Ok Guys now you've done it. Now you've literally politicized something which should have been left alone. Good job guys you morons," commented one."Wtf, i did 10 pushups and now there's a swastika tattoo on my shoulder," joked another.