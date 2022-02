Trudeau's state broadcaster, the CBC , said in an article released on Sunday that "freedom" has become a rallying cry used commonly among far-right groups.The article states that freedom is, to many,That's the excuse, anyway, used by Barbara Perry, who has an actual job as the director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at the Oshawa-based Ontario Tech University.Another expert, Elisabeth Anker, goes on to describe what she called "Violent" freedoms.Anker works as "an associate professor of political science at George Washington University and author of Ugly Freedoms, which examines the history of how freedom, as a concept, has been used in American society.""Freedom is a slippery concept," she says."It's been taking a lot of people by surprise to see people in Canada, who often seem so much more accepting of social interdependence, to start pushing back against it with the language of individual freedom," said Anker.The article also takes a statement from Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.