CBC 'experts' warn against 'far-right' connotations of the word 'freedom'
The Post Millennial
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 19:55 UTC
The article states that freedom is, to many, a "malleable term" and a word that's "open to interpretation."
That's the excuse, anyway, used by Barbara Perry, who has an actual job as the director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at the Oshawa-based Ontario Tech University.
"It is a term that has resonated.... You can define it and understand it and sort of manipulate it in a way that makes sense to you and is useful to you, depending on your perspective," she told the broadcaster.
Perry says that the use of the term could even remind some of events that took place in DC last year, with Perry noting that some individuals may actually want freedom from government overreach. "I think it resonates very much with what we've been seeing — and maybe takes some inspiration from what we've been seeing — in the U.S. over the last year and a half or so, leading up to the last election and events of Jan. 6," she said.
Another expert, Elisabeth Anker, goes on to describe what she called "Violent" freedoms.
Anker works as "an associate professor of political science at George Washington University and author of Ugly Freedoms, which examines the history of how freedom, as a concept, has been used in American society."
"Freedom is a slippery concept," she says.
"On the far right, [individual freedom] is often translated into somebody who refuses to be bound by norms of equality, treating all people equally or norms to remedy inequality, whether that's trying to remedy racial discrimination or gender discrimination."
The CBC then asserts that far-right groups only began appearing in Canada back in 2015, at the same time that then-candidate Donald Trump came into the spotlight, with Perry saying that rhetoric from the anti-statist groups gaining "more mainstream popularity."
"It's been taking a lot of people by surprise to see people in Canada, who often seem so much more accepting of social interdependence, to start pushing back against it with the language of individual freedom," said Anker.
The article also takes a statement from Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network. The network was recently humiliated on Twitter by Quillette Editor Jon Kay, after its chair, Bernie Farber, posted photos falsely attributed to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
Comment: The escalation of 'Newspeak' redefinitions of words is rather disturbing. Anyone demanding 'freedom' is now far-right.
Reader Comments
The two utopiasHowever, both mentalities are far from reality. Many statists dream of an impossible return to the state policy of the past, almost always bankrupt and in any case unsuitable for the current situation, where it is a question of radically changing political instruments (even, possibly, in a 'libertarian' direction); while many liberalists persist in not seeing how some excesses of a conservative policy, conducted in the name of liberalism, have been equally ruinous.
So much so that not only an empiricist philosopher like Hume defines it "the thorniest question of metaphysics", but also a systematic thinker like Leibniz does not hesitate to define the philosophical problem of the reconciliation between freedom and necessity as a "labyrinth" in which "our reason often gets lost ”. And Voltaire simply ridicules the search for any attempt at a solution, making Pangloss, in Candide, say that the dichotomy of freedom / necessity is a false problem, because “it is necessary to be free”.
More than a false problem, it is a rationally undecidable problem, as Kant shows in the third of the antinomies of reason. If it is not possible to found freedom, certainly reasons can be given to defend it from its enemies. And the history of philosophical thought offers us a vast catalog of these reasons, starting from those of the theological order (freedom is a gift of God that man cannot touch) to those of the natural law (freedom is inherent in "Human nature", and therefore is not alienable). Among the various theses put forward, the attempt at an evolutionary justification of freedom, based on a fallibilist conception of human knowledge and on an individualistic and evolutionary interpretation of the social order, turns out to be perhaps the most convincing and most functional argument for the politics of dialogue. .
If individuals are fallible and "ignorant" (in the sense that they ignore an enormous amount of knowledge that is necessarily dispersed among all individuals) and if only thanks to the spontaneous social order that develops in compliance with the rules of the rule of law they are able to carrying out projects for which they do not individually have the necessary knowledge, then freedom becomes the best habitat for solving the widest possible variety of problems.
By allowing the realization of the highest number of compatible interactions, freedom allows not only the most effective distribution but also the most effective production of knowledge. The freer individuals are, the more numerous situations their interactions will give rise to, with a consequent increase in dispersed knowledge; this will end up accentuating cognitive asymmetries, creating new possibilities for inter-individual exchanges, and so on.
Free behaviors will therefore have a particular evolutionary efficacy: they increase the possibilities of spontaneous cooperation and increase the problem-solving capacity of a group. Therefore: we must be free because we are "ignorant" and fallible and we will be "rich" precisely because we are free. It is certainly no coincidence that the people who have historically enjoyed the greatest freedom are the ones who enjoy the greatest well-being.
Such an epistemological and evolutionary perspective does not found freedom - which always remains, ultimately, an ethical option, that is, a choice of conscience - but makes us aware of its presuppositions (fallibility and "ignorance") and its consequences (economic: the market; policies: the "open society"), so that this choice can be made with "open eyes", so that, in other words, accepting or refusing freedom is an informed decision.
Like owning nothing, and loving it.
You gotta be in the proper leftist-statist-woke mindset for that feat.