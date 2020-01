© Getty Images / Karwai Tang



Not into purple hair? Don't think a lecture on your own toxic masculinity sounds like good pillow talk? Won't go to see Little Women on a date? Well that means you are probably a white supremacist, if not a mass murderer.That's according to pundit Vicky Spratt, who recently penned an angry response to British singer and actor Laurence Fox's declaration that he won't date "woke" women. Fox has become something of an iconoclast of late, first for ridiculing the notion of 'white privilege' on a BBC panel, and then for expounding on his dating preferences in a Sunday Times feature."There's nothing funny about the things Fox...is saying," Spratt wrote. "It's dangerous." These beliefs, she continued, feed into "other far-right ideas," which can then spill "out dangerously into the offline world," as was the case when a right-wing extremist murdered Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016, or when a white supremacist gunned down 51 people in Christchurch last year.Yet, the fact that Fox's interview generated such a media backlash - the Guardian has taken to rubbishing his music career, his acting and his political beliefs in three separate columns, and calling BBC's Question Time a "festival of bile" for even hosting him - is indicative of theSpratt lambasted Fox for "legitimizing hatred and division," and encouraging a "bigger backlash against diversity and progress."Spratt and the Guardian's legions of female readers are free to be as 'woke' as they like, and proclaim their beliefs as loudly and proudly as they see fit. But no man can be compelled to date them.To borrow a phrase from the lexicon of 'the woke', berating someone into finding you attractive is a very "toxically masculine" thing to do, isn't it?Feminist writer Carol Hanisch declared in 1969 that "the personal is political," and the imbroglio over Fox's dating preferences is the fruit of that particular strand of feminist thought.One might think that the end result of making such personal, private choices subject to ideology is intrusion, even totalitarianism.But the proponents of this ideology are oblivious to these implications, as they are blind to their own hypocrisy.These same commentators who consider un-woke men a step away from mass shooters also regularly pen columns advising their (mostly female) readers to filter out conservative voters on dating apps and avoid potential suitors who read right-wing newspapers. They're the same opinion writers who call straight men's refusal to date transgender women " ridiculous ," " prejudiced ," and " transphobic ."Fox is a public figure, and has thus become a lightning rod for woke anger. But what can a regular Joe do? A man who doesn't want his relationships to feature endless discussions about internalized misogyny or the power dynamics of his sex life analyzed through an intersectional feminist lens?The answer is simple. Date whoever you want and don't let media lunatics shame you into anything, you lovely fascist pig you.Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.