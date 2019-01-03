...was trying to please two separate audiences - creators, who want to see the breadth of YouTube's output reflected back at them, and advertisers, who need to be reassured that the platform is a safe place to spend their money.

The Rewind controversy is indicative of a larger issue at YouTube, which is trying to promote itself as a bastion of cool, inclusive creativity while being accused of radicalizing a generation of young people by pushing them toward increasingly extreme content and allowing reactionary cranks and conspiracy theorists to dominate its platform.

The platform needs to not only assess what channels say in their content, but also who they host and what their guests say. In a media environment consisting of networked influencers, YouTube must respond with policies that account for influence and amplification, as well as social networks.

Are right-leaning commentators more influential on YouTube?

Do the incentives of the YouTube platform guide users to more extreme content?

Is the "reactionary right" a useful political label?

I only included channels with significant focus on cultural commentary, or politics in the United States, which have more than 10,000 subscribers.

Some judgement was required to find and classify channels. A detailed description of how that was done, source code and data is available here

Some political channels may be missing. Unfortunately, there is no way to reliably amalgamate all political channels.

1. The left dominates views, the right has more channels

2. YouTube recommendations are left/right neutral

3. It is not clear if the "reactionary right" leads to the far-right

It favors recent, popular videos.

Based on your profile (or the current video for anonymous access) it uses a predictive model, built to maximize the likelihood you will watch the recommended video to the end and enjoy it.

Whether people are recommended more extreme content will depend on their viewing history. And even then, the preponderance of recommendations will be for popular, mainstream videos.

When the evening was over Alistair Cooke shook my hand goodbye and held it firmly, saying, 'This hand you are shaking once shook the hand of Bertrand Russell.'

'Wow!' I said, duly impressed.

'No, No,' said Cooke, 'It goes further than that. Bertrand Russell knew Robert Browning. Bertrand Russell's aunt danced with Napoleon. That's how close we all are to history. Just a few handshakes away.

Who are the "reactionary right"?

Many of these YouTubers are less defined by any single ideology than they are by a 'reactionary' position: a general opposition to feminism, social justice, or left-wing politics.