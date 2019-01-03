Rather than encompass for fans the year in YouTube culture, it is now the most disliked video in the platform's history. It garnered over ten million dislikes in the space of eight days. To put that into perspective, the second most disliked video - Justin Bieber's 2010 song "Baby" - managed to achieve just under that amount in the space of eight years.
Speculation flowed as to why the video was so badly received, including a recent article by Kevin Roose of the New York Times. He argues that the video...
...was trying to please two separate audiences - creators, who want to see the breadth of YouTube's output reflected back at them, and advertisers, who need to be reassured that the platform is a safe place to spend their money.YouTube has been busy dissociating itself from the controversies that have surrounded some of its most popular creators. There was no mention of Felix Kjellberg (better known as 'PewDiePie'), for example, whose ongoing subscriber battle with T-Series has dominated discussions on the platform for months. YouTube inevitably cut ties with him after a Wall Street Journal hit piece supposedly revealed anti-Semitism in his videos, but YouTube's own users do not seem to be deterred.
In more general terms, there is a widespread perception that the platform is a hotbed of unsavoury ideologies and groups - in particular the far right. And, obviously, advertisers are not too keen on having their ads placed next to extremist content. Roose concludes:
The Rewind controversy is indicative of a larger issue at YouTube, which is trying to promote itself as a bastion of cool, inclusive creativity while being accused of radicalizing a generation of young people by pushing them toward increasingly extreme content and allowing reactionary cranks and conspiracy theorists to dominate its platform.But is this picture accurate? Does the YouTube platform incentivise extreme right-wing content? Roose references a study that has been widely cited in the mainstream media as proof that the platform provides a breeding ground for far-right radicalisation. This is the report by Rebecca Lewis of the Data & Society research institute, one which Vox, Wired and The Guardian have accepted wholeheartedly.
It contains a list of people - from conservatives like the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro to white supremacists like Richard Spencer - who form the "alternative influence network", a band of people supposedly linked together through their "reactionary" views, defined as an opposition "to visions of social progress" or social justice and left-wing politics more generally. By degrees, through this network users are exposed to more extreme content that they would otherwise not encounter.
As Rebecca Lewis writes, it is highly interconnected, and uses "the same techniques that brands and other social media influencers use to build followers and garner traffic". The report is written as if Lewis is investigating an underground crime network, but it is essentially an account of her YouTube binge and activism aimed at pressuring YouTube to censor her political opponents:
The platform needs to not only assess what channels say in their content, but also who they host and what their guests say. In a media environment consisting of networked influencers, YouTube must respond with policies that account for influence and amplification, as well as social networks.This "alternative influence network" (below) was discovered using the snowball approach - start with a small list of channels, then watch any visitors judged to be part of the same network. The size of the squares indicates how much they are a "conduit to other influencers" and the connections represent guest appearances and collaborations between channels.
But the report does raise important questions about YouTube that are left unanswered:
- Are right-leaning commentators more influential on YouTube?
- Do the incentives of the YouTube platform guide users to more extreme content?
- Is the "reactionary right" a useful political label?
These recommendations are how YouTube as a platform exercises its influence over what video's people watch. It is public, easily quantified information that can be collected automatically. It can also be made neutral - not biased towards previous viewing history - through YouTube's API (Application Programming Interface). This is the interface people use to interact with YouTube through other software.
I did not record guest appearances because that tells us little about the influence of the YouTube platform itself and is difficult to reliably collect. There are a few caveats with my approach:
- I only included channels with significant focus on cultural commentary, or politics in the United States, which have more than 10,000 subscribers.
- Some judgement was required to find and classify channels. A detailed description of how that was done, source code and data is available here
- Some political channels may be missing. Unfortunately, there is no way to reliably amalgamate all political channels.
1. The left dominates views, the right has more channels
I expected to confirm my belief that the right dominates YouTube, which is probably because they have a larger (and increasing) number of individual YouTube content creators. But the data shows that YouTube is predominantly left-leaning in terms of total views for 2018 due to political TV pundits from mainstream broadcasters - such as John Oliver and Trevor Noah - posting their content.
2. YouTube recommendations are left/right neutral
This diagram shows the number of views in 2018 for each political category (left) and the recommendations as a portion of those views (right). Overall, recommendations are politically neutral, which is counter to the charge that the YouTube platform favors the reactionary right.
3. It is not clear if the "reactionary right" leads to the far-right
The claim that YouTube promotes more extreme views is tricky to analyse, because the boundaries that separate the 'extreme' from the merely controversial, or unorthodox, are subjectively determined. But my impression is that recommendations tend to flow the opposite way - from the less popular channels to the more mainstream. This supports what YouTube says about their algorithm:
- It favors recent, popular videos.
- Based on your profile (or the current video for anonymous access) it uses a predictive model, built to maximize the likelihood you will watch the recommended video to the end and enjoy it.
- Whether people are recommended more extreme content will depend on their viewing history. And even then, the preponderance of recommendations will be for popular, mainstream videos.
Dave Rubin seems to be at the center of the meta-discussion around political YouTube. The Data & Society report shows how he is connected to a white nationalist through mutual guest Carl Benjamin (a YouTuber who goes by the pseudonym Sargon of Akkad).
Who are the "reactionary right"?
Ezra Klein and Rebecca Lewis agree on the distinguishing feature that unites the "reactionary right" tribe:
Many of these YouTubers are less defined by any single ideology than they are by a 'reactionary' position: a general opposition to feminism, social justice, or left-wing politics.I agree that this is the main dividing line between the various political tribes of YouTube. There is very little discussion of taxation, environment, and other policy issues. Mostly discussions revolve around the culture wars, with a fundamental split on the issue of social justice.
But I think the Data & Society report has created a definition for the "reactionary right" for the purpose of problematizing them rather than as a useful label for understanding the political dynamics. Anything outside of a narrow progressivism, anything that is deemed to conflict with the goals of social justice and left-wing politics, is the target. Not only does this reject the idea that the Left can also be opposed to these things, but their definition is so broad as to include a great swathe of Americans.
The Hidden Tribes Report from More in Common surveyed a representative sample of 8,000 Americans and - using a cluster analysis - created seven broadly representative political tribes: devoted conservatives, traditional conservatives, moderates, politically disengaged, passive liberals, traditional liberals and progressive activists. Progressive activists make up only 8% of the population, and on issues concerning political correctness they stand alone.
This YouGov poll from 2016 shows that most Americans also align with the "reactionary right" on cultural appropriation.
Despite this, calls for censorship, such as are implied in the Data & Society report, are intolerant, partisan, and extreme. Their targets include centrist and mainstream right commentators (e.g. Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager) and they offer no viewpoint-neutral rules of what an acceptable YouTube video is. The justification offered is that their videos are "harmful" - a concept that has crept so far that it is almost meaningless. Indeed, the harmfulness of a video seems to be a factor of the viewer's politics more than the video itself.
I think our tribal instincts make politics on social media worse than expected, but I am hopeful that new social norms and effective platform "nudges" will develop. To do this, we all need to work hard to tolerate and empathize with people in our out-groups. I will do this right now and show some love to the progressive activists. I would like to endorse the leftist channels of ContraPoints, Robert Wright and Ezra Klein (who is, in fact, the author of the Vox article I just disagreed with). They seem genuinely interested in ideas and have demonstrated a willingness to attempt good discourse outside their own tribes. This is what political YouTube needs more of.
28th December: Updated images with more recent data & new channels. Removed "Exclusively critical of left" category
