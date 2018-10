© Toby Melville / Reuters

The company said that YouTube could be forced to stop allowing normal users to upload videos, instead concentrating them in the hands of a small number of big companies.

Passionate comment reflects widespread outrage about 'meme ban'. YouTube says that new EU copyright rules could force it to ban people from uploading their own videos.It says that the new directive puts its entire creative community at risk and that the new rules could "drastically change the internet that you see today".The comments from YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki‏ are just one part of widespread outrage about the new rules, which campaigners have referred to as the 'meme ban'.Opposition to the rules has united copyright campaigners and the major internet platforms, which have argued that it could undermine the very way the internet works. Now YouTube has spoken out in perhaps the most passionate comments from the tech industry yet.Ms Wojcicki wrote that article 13 "threatens to shut down the ability of millions of people - from creators like you to everyday users - to upload content to platforms like YouTube", in a letter written to the site's community of video creators. "It threatens to block users in the EU from viewing content that is already live on the channels of creators everywhere," she wrote."The proposal could force platforms, like YouTube, to allow only content from a small number of large companies," she wrote. "​It would be too risky for platforms to host content from smaller original content creators, because the platforms would now be directly liable for that content."Article 13 is just one part of a sweeping set of copyright rules that proponents claim will help fight against the theft and reuse of videos and music.EU lawmakers have voted through the new rules and their wording could be finalised by the end of the year. The directive is expected to go into force soon after that.