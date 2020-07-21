© AFP

A dangerous, far-right extremist has suggested that we treat people of all races equally, shocked and horrified sources confirmed Friday.The hateful bigot has been canceled for his controversial comments that people should be treated with respect no matter their skin color."I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," said the dangerous, alt-right extremist, according to sources. "I have a dream that one day little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls.""I mean, this is literally Nazism," said one progressive Twitter user. "He might as well have grown out a little mustache and invaded Russia. We are scouring his old Facebook photos for swastikas and racial slurs as we speak. I'm sure there's a ton of hateful stuff there."