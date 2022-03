© Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images



An immediate ban on Russian energy imports would trigger an economic recession in Germany and across Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Wednesday.Speaking to the Bundestag, Scholz said Germany would end its energy dependence on Russia in due course but cutting all ties now would hit the German economy when it was unprepared."The truth is thatScholz's remarksimports in response to Moscow's war in Ukraine.His comments came as Germany's influential economic research institute Ifo cut this year's growth forecast for the national economy and raised inflation expectations, citing the effects of the war and sanctions.As, the chancellor announced further measures by Finance Minister Christian Lindner to alleviate the additional cost "in the coming weeks."But Scholz said the process of moving away from Russian energy dependence has already started.over the country, Scholz reiterated his conviction that such a step should not be taken as it would represent a provocation toward Moscow that could trigger a new world war.