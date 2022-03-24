Among the other topics Zelensky touched upon in his were his talks with the president of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, concerning Ukrainian security and help from the EU, as well as a discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in which Zelensky informed him about, what he described as, the dire humanitarian situation in the country, as they continued to "coordinate their positions" before the upcoming NATO and G7 summits.
Comment: Trudeau and Zelensky are a good match; Trudeau was greeted on his visit to the European Parliament with a scathing condemnation of his tyrannical policies that were particularly exposed during the trucker protest by MEP Mislav Kolakusic. See below for the video.
"Difficult? Yes, very. Sometimes they make scandalous demands, but we are moving forward step by step," he said about the process with Russia, adding that talks are conducted almost every day.
The Ukrainian president also spoke about the humanitarian efforts and evacuations his country was providing to cities caught up in Moscow's offensive.
Comment: Russia suggested humanitarian corridors, Ukraine's military on the other hand threatened to shoot those attempting to flee, because it wanted to use civilians as a human shield.
On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the negotiations were progressing "a lot slower and are less substantial than we want them to be." His remarks came in response to Zelensky, who previously suggested that key points concerning territorial integrity and recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk could be put to a referendum.
Russia believes this strategy isn't acceptable.
Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.
Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
As retaliation for the military offensive, multiple Western countries have imposed unprecedented economic sanctions against Russian organizations and individuals.
And as she breathed her last breath the tree came down with a flourish and the lumberjacks were happy to have both a tree and a queen of redness and a T & a Z in one fell swoop.
A glorious day it was - a day to be remembered when the tree of lies and theatre came tumbling down after the axes of the peasants cut it to the ground.
Afterward, they cut everything into pieces and a fine meal was had by all and all had a warm fireplace for at least one evening.
~
End of story