The refusal of the Times and the rest of the media to cover this story amounted to election interference.

It is hardly vindication of The Post's flawless reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop that 17 months late, the New York Times has admitted the laptop is real.It is an indictment of the Times and a betrayal of their readers who were kept in the dark about the true nature of Joe Biden before the 2020 election. But now that we are all on the same page, there are some serious questions the administration needs to answer, which go to America's national security at a time of international peril.President Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, refused to answer The Post's White House reporter, Steven Nelson, when he had the rare opportunity to ask her two of those questions last week."How is President Biden navigating conflicts of interest when it comes to sanctioning people who have done business with his family?" asked Nelson."What would be his conflicts of interest?" Psaki coolly replied.Why not? Was it an oversight? A favor?It's a serious question that deserves a serious answer.Hunter's lawyer has denied Hunter profited from the transaction, telling CNN: "The claim that he was paid $3.5 million is false."So who received the $3.5 million and did they pay tax on it?Seven weeks after Baturina's wire transfer, Hunter and Archer flew to Lake Como, Italy, and had a meeting with her at Villa d'Este, a favorite haunt of Russian oligarchs.A year later, in April 2015, Baturina and her husband, the former corrupt mayor of Moscow and political ally of Putin, Yury Luzhkov, would appear on a guest list Hunter prepared for a dinner at Washington's Cafe Milano where his father, then VP, would meet with his son's overseas business partners from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.Pozharskyi was an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, owned by Russia-aligned oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, who was paying Hunter $83,333 a month."Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together," Pozharskyi wrote in an email to Hunter on April 17, 2015, two days after the dinner.That email, found on Hunter's abandoned laptop , was the basis of the bombshell story The Post published three weeks before the 2020 election.Nelson's second question to Psaki last week was about China."My question about the conflict of interest when it comes to China is, last year the first son's attorney said that he divested from a Chinese investment fund controlled by Chinese state-owned entities ... Did he actually divest and can you — "Psaki cut him off."He's a private citizen. He doesn't work for the government, I point you to his representatives," she said curtly."I think we're done here."Not so fast, lady.She told us last year that Hunter was in the process of divesting his 10% share of the Chinese investment firm BHR Partners, which is co-owned by the Bank of China and has $2.4 billion of funds under management.Clearly, if Hunter retains his shareholding, that should be disclosed.The Times didn't need to rely on the laptop to do basic journalism on this scheme.Polls show that about 10% of Biden voters would have changed their vote if they had known about the scandal. That would have had a material effect on the result. Which, of course, was the point.