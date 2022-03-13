Some essential history

Putin's 2007 Munich Speech

The 2014 Maidan Coup d'Etat

And it truly was the

most blatant coup in history

.

Zelenskyy and Munich 2022

Huge Military Buildup - Biowarfare?

In addition, the US Pentagon had no less than eight, perhaps as many as 30, top-secret bioweapons research labs across Ukraine testing DNA of some 4,000 military volunteer

s

confirming that components of biological weapons were being developed in Ukraine, in close proximity to Russian territory.

whatever prompted the action by Russia on February 24, 2022 had to have been far more serious than CNN or other controlled Western media are telling us

F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".