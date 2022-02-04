© FB / Joel Gilmour

Three people arrested during 'Convoy to Canberra' rally.Australian police clashed with anti-vaccination protesters on Wednesday afternoon, using pepper spray and arresting three people while trying to move participants illegally camped in front of the National Library in Canberra.According to ACT Policing, one woman was charged with trying to assault a police officer, and two men who allegedly interfered with the woman's arrest were charged with obstructing police.ACT Ambulance Service was called to the scene and treated two people for minor injuries. No one was taken to hospital.The National Capital Authority said it had turned to the Australian Federal Police and ACT Policing to "take necessary action to enforce the laws and remove tents, camping infrastructure and vehicles from the site," as cited by the Canberra Times.Unauthorized camping is illegal in the parliamentary zone and in NCA-managed territory. For this reason, organizers of upcoming events are seeking official permits to set up temporary facilities in the Australian capital.Hundreds of people across Australia are reported to have arrived at the capital to protest. The official 'Convoy to Canberra' Facebook page has gathered almost 170,000 followers since its creation on January 25.