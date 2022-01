In revoking Novak Djokovic's visa for refusing the COVID vaccine after fully recovering from the virus just last month, Australia has abandoned the science of immunology.Australia has a renowned and glorious history in immunological science. In fact, I would go as far as to say that if there is an immunological "city on the hill," it was Australia.From the storied Walter and Eliza Hall Institute to the Garvan Institute , to prominent Australian Nobel laureates and founding fathers of immunological science (Sir Macfarlane Burnett, Jacques F.P. Miller and Peter Doherty) to contemporary leaders of immunological science ( Jonathan Sprent Christopher Goodnow and Jason Cyster ), Australia has been known as the mecca of immunological thinking and science.The recent deportation of the world's top-ranked men's tennis player, Novak Djokovic, from Australia for refusing a mandated vaccine he did not need and could be harmed by, was shocking to me as an immunologist.Any immunologist worth his or her salt knows the most unusual aspect of the global COVID vaccine campaign is that the vaccine is being deployed on a mass scale in the midst of a pandemic outbreak, when many are already infected — either recently or at the time of their vaccination.But I suppose all heroes have clay feet — and even careful thinkers can think carelessly sometimes.Still, it is shocking to hear crickets from the giants of the world of immunology — especially those from Australia, which truly is the birthplace of modern immunology — when it comes to the topic of mandated vaccination of the already well immune and recently infected.What a terrible sign of our time —Djokovic's irrational and unethical deportation from Australia is a stain on the reputation of the many prominent Aussie immunologists and storied immunological institutes in that country.It is, indeed, easier not to rock the boat and not to speak up, than it is to stand in the way of unethical authoritarian conduct by a powerful democratic government gone astray.But that slope is a slippery one and we are all sliding down it. All it takes for a great evil to take hold is for a few good men to remain silent and not speak their truth. Hooman Noorchashm, M.D., Ph.D. is a physician-scientist. He is an advocate for ethics, patient safety and women's health.© 01/19/22 Children's Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children's Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children's Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children's Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.