Three players drop out of Australian Open with chest issues while Djokovic awaits his fate
Fri, 14 Jan 2022 00:01 UTC
Djokovic has been confined to a small room in a Melbourne hotel since the Australian authorities denied him entrance to the country, overriding his medical exemption. Australia has been living up to its history as a penitentiary with its farcical zero-Covid policy and skyrocketing number of infections.
Djokovic's visa was cancelled on arrival and 34-year-old Serb is now languishing in a Melbourne immigration detention facility in a bid to prevent his deportation.
Three players drop out
All the tennis players currently participating in the professional tennis tournament have been fully vaccinated. The world number 22 was however seen leaving the court and abandoning his match while clutching his chest with respiratory difficulties in an ATP match. Nikoloz Basilashvili told his team that "every shot I'm out of breath".
Colin Fleming, a commentator for Stan Sport, described Basilashvili's symptoms as "very concerning" and added: "If you feel like you can't take any kind of deep breath at this level and this intensity, that's an issue."
Tennis website OpenCourt claimed Basilashvili "may have been recovering from Covid", but this could not be verified. "[He] told the trainer he had Covid '10 days ago'," the outlet said on social media.
His contender Stefanos Tsitsipas instead blamed the heat, not Covid, for Basilashvili dropping out in an interview with Tennis World USA: "Sometimes it's a bit too hot. You could fry an egg on the court, but we are ready for difficult matches and also the excitement." Clearly the heat had not bothered other players and some had even welcomed the weather conditions in Melbourne.
Dalila Jakupovic, who was forced to retire from her match after having dropped to the ground, told news outlet The Western Australian: "I was really scared that I would collapse. That's why I went onto the floor because I couldn't walk anymore. I don't have asthma and never had breathing problems. I actually like heat. The physio came again and I thought it would be better. But the points were a bit longer and I just couldn't breathe anymore and I just fell on the floor."
Nick Kyrgios, the world' number 93 player suffered breathing difficulties in the morning and pulled out of the match six hours before he was meant to play.
Bernard Tomic also had to take medical time out after complaining of breathing difficulties during the early stages of the second set, but he managed to soldier on. "No air is going in. I'm getting tired so easy," Tomic was heard telling medical staff. "Is anyone else complaining today?" he wanted to know. "No, it's been okay," said the medic.
The panicked organizers of the Australian Open now blame the poor "air quality" which appears to be targeting only some players. Melbourne's air quality is ranked as "good" by international standards.
'Breathing difficulties' plague the vaccinated
There were no "air quality" issues for the soccer player from a Qatari club who collapsed during a game on Saturday as a result of a heart attack, according to his club. Footage from the match between Al Wakra and Al Rayyan clubs shows player Othman Coulibaly falling to the ground and starting to convulse. He previously played for Panathinaikos.
The Qatar Stars League, Qatar's national football league, said in a statement that Coulibaly has suffered a heart attack and is receiving medical care. The match was suspended and will resume at a later date.
This is yet another example of a top athlete collapsing on the field. The 25-year-old Marcos Menaldo from Guatemala died a few days ago during training. The fully vaccinated player had complained of breathing problems.
Security meanwhile found American comedy star Bob Saget's lifeless body in a room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. Saget had recently confirmed that he had been boosted.
Comment: More on Novak Djokovic from The Guardian:
Novak Djokovic's Australian visa has again been cancelled days before the start of the Australian Open on the basis his presence could "excite anti-vaccination sentiment".
So it's not a health issue. It's because the locals might get dangerous ideas.
On Friday, the Australian immigration minister, Alex Hawke, exercised a personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa, likely to result in the world No 1's deportation and putting him out of contention for the grand slam tournament barring an against-the-odds court victory. Djokovic is due to have an appeal heard in the federal court on Sunday.
The decision means that Djokovic could be effectively barred from re-entering Australia for three years unless he can show in future bids that compelling circumstances exist, such as compassionate or Australian national interest grounds.
In a statement, Hawke said he cancelled the visa "on health and good order grounds, [and] on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so".
At an urgent court directions hearing on Friday evening, Djokovic's counsel, Nicholas Wood, expressed concern at his safety and a potential "media circus" when he is taken into detention after an 8am Saturday interview with immigration officials.
Wood proposed a hearing to consider overturning the cancellation on Sunday, arguing that every minute before the start of the Australian Open was "precious" to his client.
Wood revealed that the basis for Hawke's decision was the potential for Djokovic to "excite anti-vax sentiment", based on his previous statements about vaccines.
He noted this was "radically different" from the reason for the first cancellation and arguing there was was "no rational basis" for the conclusion, in part because Hawke failed to consider the effect of Djokovic's removal.
Reader Comments
As the truth of this hoax begin to surface it’s going to be interesting to see all the bullshit ways they try and maintain the narrative. Novak Djokovic Is a true athlete and has lived through some of the worst treatment the parasites inflict on humans, likely he is aware (I hope) of what he is up against.
Fuck you AUSTRALIA, any TOURIST WILL COME TO THOSE HYPER NAZI-GULAG CONTINENT
GAGPROJECTS Sun 16/01/2022 9:28 PMTo: You
"It is with profound sadness that we share news of the sudden passing of our friend and respected artist, Hossein Valamanesh. Hossein passed away this weekend after suffering a massive heart attack. We extend sincere condolences to Hossein’s wife Angela, and their son Nassiem.
Born on 2 March 1949 in Tehran, Hossein emigrated to Australia in 1973. He graduated from the South Australian School of Art in 1977 and over the past 49 years has established himself as one of Australia’s leading contemporary artists, with a stellar career that took him all over the world. Inspired by the writings of the Persian poet Rumi and his passion for a pared-back, haiku-like approach to material and form, Hossein is remembered for his artworks that are both powerful and poetic.
Hossein presented many important and memorable exhibitions in Australia and internationally, as well as in the public domain, video works and set design. He often made artwork in collaboration with Angela and Nassiem. A major solo exhibition Puisque tout passe (This will also pass) is currently showing at the Institut des Cultures d’Islam (ICI) in Paris; the publication for the exhibition is scheduled to be launched in Australia in early February.
Eshgh is Farsi for ‘love’ – Hossein instilled this pure concept into all his art, and indeed, into every aspect of his life. His memory lives on in his art and in our thoughts."
It's all happening.
Djoko is a Djocko hero. I wonder what the Aussies really think of this. Obviously the BFM is going to spew the narrative that tennis fans are angry with him but we know that's bullshit.
Hang tough! Hold the line! [Link] (P Gabriel, San Jacinto.)
R.C.
The more exposure we have about heart issues though, (and germy germs), the more it will be the norm for upcoming generations.
Like how cancer became normal.
I had somehow anticipated, the oppression of justice with which the government of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would have undermined the separation of the powers of the state, an archaic guarantee of democracy by now (as our presidents have never been after Pertini). Given the moral and anthropological consanguinity of this vizier of Bill Gates in the other hemisphere with our own Head of all nefariousness, that was to be expected.
Thus a Serb who knowingly challenged official organized crime, in its bio-techno-totalitarian version (which, at least for us, is based on consunstantiality with the extra-institutional one), putting his enormous public figure at risk, the satisfactions of passionate about his sport, he has become an archetype. Archetype of truth / freedom. Just like Spartacus, a definition for which his father was covered with derision by the peers of Mentana, the scribes of the regime, or the "manifesto". Not even this defeat have been able to metabolize with dignity, without words and faces deformed by hatred.Indeed, with the drool dripping from their mouths, they are greedy for the Canberra regime to now impose a three-year ban on returning to the country, essential for the Grand Slam, which will sentence him to 4 years in prison for producing "false documents. "and that those scoundrels of the Sport government by dint of capital gains, impose a three-year suspension. That is the end of his career. Will Djocovic resist?
Chain failures of their operational strategy, two years of watchful waiting and deaths, one year and more of poisoning, 24 months of assault on work, the economy, education, as many of rape of freedom, sociability, human coexistence, the absolute reign of deception and lies to wrest from human evolution the conquest of logic, reasoning, the sinking into a world of fear and psychophysical and environmental devastation, a persistence on the shattering of the cohesion of communities with respect to which it divides et impera d'antan is a modest quarrel between wives.
Faced with these pipers of the post-atomic without atomic (they will use it when the "bacillus" is not enough), who cling to Djocovic's "positive", marked by the usual false and manipulative tampon, the "discussed" honesty of the sample makes to his newsboys the figure of the Secretary of State, General Colin Powell, when he waved a test tube in order to have three million Iraqis killed. They defined Djocovic as an infector because, being healed but positive, he mixed with his friends. "Positive" is 9 times out of ten a trick to multiply the "pandemic"; "positive asymptomatic" means healthy as a fish. So it was in Novak's full right to hang out with people. Whether the WHO henchmen decide it or not.
But even if Nole had tried, with some subterfuge, to outflank Morrison's cops and the media rottweilers of the global operation, he would have done nothing but exercise his right to freedom, by any means, whatever the cost. Like Spartacus. Once Spartacus stood in Rome. Today among the Serbs, in Belgrade, I would have sworn.
Camberra Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke has decided that Novak should not play in the Australian Open. He canceled his visa, again, after a judge found the decision to stop him at the airport and lock him in a hotel under arrest wrong. The Australian government "justified" his decision with two incredible reasons:
1. first, that the unvaccinated Djokovic could be a "danger to the health of the community", when it is now also clear to children that no-vaxes are a danger only to themselves so much the virus spreads anyway;
2. second, that the tennis player could unleash "a surge of civil unrest", incomprehensible stuff: if anything, the opposite is true, that is, protests could occur if he were sent home.
3. Djokovic, finally claims the executive, would encourage the "anti-vaccination sentiment" and therefore could dissuade Australians from the recall. So what? Does one have to be in favor of the vaccine to enter Australia? Doesn't freedom of thought exist at those latitudes?
Now, given the obvious non-existence of these theses, it can be easily deduced that in essence the Australian government retains the right to expel any unwelcome person. Legitimate, for heaven's sake. Everyone is king in his home: if Australia doesn't like blondes, no vax tennis players, left-handed curling players, let them kick them out. But that no one in the world raises his finger talking about the "rule of law", well it is a bit strange. No?
Meanwhile, Novak has returned to the detention facility at the Park Hotel in Melbourne. After the appeal against the cancellation of the visa, his case will be heard in the Australian Federal Court. The hearing is scheduled for 9.30 local time, 23.30 in Italy. Three judges will put an end to the soap opera that is keeping the tennis world, and not only, glued to the TV.