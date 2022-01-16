Three players drop out

'Breathing difficulties' plague the vaccinated

The stakes are high for the organizers who have been keeping tennis star Novak Djokovic as a prisoner according to his parents. The player has won the tournament nine times, including the past three years and is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major victories of all time, namely 20.Djokovic's visa was cancelled on arrival and 34-year-old Serb is now languishing in a Melbourne immigration detention facility in a bid to prevent his deportation.Tennis website OpenCourt claimed Basilashvili "may have been recovering from Covid", but this could not be verified. "[He] told the trainer he had Covid '10 days ago'," the outlet said on social media.His contender Stefanos Tsitsipas instead blamed the heat, not Covid, for Basilashvili dropping out in an interview with Tennis World USA: "Sometimes it's a bit too hot. You could fry an egg on the court, but we are ready for difficult matches and also the excitement."The panicked organizers of the Australian Open now blame the poor "air quality" which appears to be targeting only some players.He previously played for Panathinaikos.The Qatar Stars League, Qatar's national football league, said in a statement that Coulibaly has suffered a heart attack and is receiving medical care. The match was suspended and will resume at a later date.This is yet another example of a top athlete collapsing on the field.Security meanwhile found American comedy star Bob Saget's lifeless body in a room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. Saget had recently confirmed that he had been boosted.