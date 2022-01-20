Society's Child
Dangerous rhetoric: CNN covidian Lemon says unvaccinated "idiots" like Novak Djokovic shouldn't be part of "polite society"
Summit News
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 22:07 UTC
Referring to a viral rant against the unvaccinated by a Mexican news anchor, Lemon stated "He's right," further noting "I've gotten criticized for saying that we need to stop listening to the people and they should not be part of polite society, so to speak."
Lemon continued, "the unvaccinated people in the U.S., they're key to the reason that coronavirus, the variants are emerging. And that the reason - I'm looking at the stats from the CDC - and the reason why it's replicating and mutating. It's because of unvaccinated people, who are doing their own research online!"
"I can't do my own research better than experts who do have devoted their lives to medical and scientific research," Lemon continued, adding that those who don't "believe in science" shouldn't be allowed to travel.
"We have to start doing things for the greater good of society and not for idiots who think that they can do their own research, or that they are above the law and they can break the rules," Lemon further proclaimed, pointing to tennis champion Novak Djokovic.
Lemon stated that Australia told Djokovic "No, no, no, no, no. We're going to look at the greater good of everyone in our society, and you're not part of that. We don't care that you're the number one tennis player in the world."
"And good on them because they are keeping their population and their citizens - people who want to be good citizens - they're keeping them healthy and safe and alive," Lemon declared.
Watch:
Lemon keeps suggesting that it is time to segregate society. Last month he declared that conservatives and people who dislike wearing face masks are to blame for a rise in traffic accident deaths, because they are contributing to a "lack of civility" in society.
Lemon is, of course, another massive hypocrite preaching 'do as I say not as I do'.
Editor's note: Unfortunately the Twitter account posting the image has been suspended
Comment:
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
I am only a child playing on the beach, while vast oceans of truth lie undiscovered before me.
Recent Comments
Maybe their new CIA employee brainwashing technique causes neurological symptoms. Trial run for the jabbed masses.
Well, people are still idiots and happy to be dupes Lord: But after the 2016 election, in which Democrats accused Vladimir Putin of interfering to...
just typical america as usual, those scum twats in DC have authority over goldfish when there day at the office finishes, they go home to nothing,...
Lemon continued, "the unvaccinated people in the U.S., they're key to the reason that coronavirus, the variants are emerging. And that the reason...
interestingly, about 4-5 years ago, I personally recorded 56C just south of Adelaide, South Australia... but the BOM was insisting it was "only"...
Unlike the brain deads whose death jabbed kids are having heart attacks, we're not paying any attention to yahoo-s like you.
So maybe you take your degrees in Amateur Epistemology, Fairy Tale Fluid Dynamics and Aerosols for Airheads and find a sandbox where the sand is coated with glue so the next it rains all your little castles don't wash away.