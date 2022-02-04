Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger supports the public release of the report to dispel "misleading media articles."A federal judge is considering whether to release a sealed report by a computer security expert who reviewed Dominion Voting Systems equipment after Georgia's top election official and its governor urged action.Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a defendant in the lawsuit, announced last week he now supports the public release of the report to dispel "misleading media articles about the Dominion voting equipment used in Georgia.""The public deserves to know the context of J. Alex Halderman's claims and his testimony regarding the 2020 election," Raffensperger said.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has urged Raffensperger to "immediately gather all relevant information regarding this report, thoroughly vet its findings, and assure Georgians he is doing everything possible to ensure the system, procedures and equipment are completely secure."Dominion CEO John Poulosi said the report did not consider all "procedural and technical safeguards" in the machines but his firm supports any transparency that will give voters confidence in election counting."Dominion supports all efforts to bring real facts and evidence forward to defend the integrity of our machines and the credibility of Georgia's elections," Poulosi said in a statement released by Raffensperger's office.