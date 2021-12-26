"The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has ruled in favor of The Amistad Project and Fulton County, Pennsylvania, allowing the county to send its Dominion voting machines to the State Senate for inspection on January 10."Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, said:
"The court recognized that it was improper to demand that the county - which owns the machines, and has the responsibility of running the election along with the legislature - can't determine whether the machines worked properly. As the judge noted, there's no justification for preventing the county from looking at their own machines."Pennsylvania's attorney general and secretary of state had sued to prevent the inspection, the press release notes. It was originally scheduled for December 22, but the judge determined that it must be allowed to proceed, "with a short delay to allow experts from both sides to come up with a formal protocol for the inspection."
Amistad Project attorney Tom King explained:
"Executive branch officials were trying to stop the inspection altogether, but the judge did not grant their emergency motion to stop the inspection. They did not go to court seeking a delay; they sought to stop it, and they lost."Phil Kline added:
"The court recognized that it was improper to demand that the county - which owns the machines, and has the responsibility of running the election along with the legislature - can't determine whether the machines worked properly."The court's decision is a victory for accountability and transparency in U.S. elections. Private, secretive, profit-driven voting machine companies are at the heart of U.S. elections, and as such, must ultimately be held accountable to the people. Even if that company is Dominion Voting Systems.