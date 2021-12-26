© Unknown



"The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has ruled in favor of The Amistad Project and Fulton County, Pennsylvania, allowing the county to send its Dominion voting machines to the State Senate for inspection on January 10."

"The court recognized that it was improper to demand that the county - which owns the machines, and has the responsibility of running the election along with the legislature - can't determine whether the machines worked properly. As the judge noted, there's no justification for preventing the county from looking at their own machines."

"Executive branch officials were trying to stop the inspection altogether, but the judge did not grant their emergency motion to stop the inspection. They did not go to court seeking a delay; they sought to stop it, and they lost."

State officials in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who sought to block transparency and accountability over the 2020 election were handed a defeat on Thursday, according to the non-profit legal foundation The Amistad Project. The group stated in a press release:Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, said:the press release notes. It was originally scheduled for December 22, but"with a short delay to allow experts from both sides to come up with a formal protocol for the inspection."Amistad Project attorney Tom King explained:Phil Kline added:The court's decision is a victory for accountability and transparency in U.S. elections.Even if that company is Dominion Voting Systems.