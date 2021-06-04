Lindell's legal team prepared a new complaint for a federal court in Minnesota, dated Thursday, which accuses Dominion and Smartmatic of waging a "lawfare campaign," in which they allegedly are "weaponizing the judicial system and the litigation process to silence dissent, unpopular beliefs, or facts inconveniently out-of-line with mainstream groupthink."
Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has insisted the Republican will be reinstated at the White House by August and claims he has evidence that will convince the Supreme Court to side with him unanimously, argues he is
"entitled to recover his actual and special damages from Dominion and Smartmatic for their collective role in their conspiracy and enterprise to harm him — damages which presently are estimated to exceed $2 billion."Both Dominion and Smartmatic, companies that manufacture, distribute, and maintain voting hardware and software, have long denied that their machines were tampered with in any way or that the results of the election had been compromised.
Starting on Jan. 8, Dominion filed lawsuits against Lindell, as well as Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, over claims of a stolen election through the use of voting machines. Lindell, who was sued for $1.3 billion, responded by filing a lawsuit of his own in April, seeking $1.6 billion in damages. Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit in early February against Fox News and some of their talent, including Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro, as well as Giuliani and Powell. Further, federal and state election officials have insisted there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 contest.
The latest filing from Lindell, which, like the first, seeks a trial by jury, lists Dominion, Smartmatic, and related corporations as defendants in a bid to stop them from
"weaponizing the litigation process to silence political dissent and suppress evidence showing voting machines were manipulated to affect outcomes in the November 2020 general election."The list of alleged offenses includes Dominion abusing the legal process given their suit against him, defamation, violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, violations of the "Support and Advocacy" clause of U.S.C. §1985(3), deprivation of civil rights under the guise of state law, and civil conspiracy. Similarly, It accused Smartmatic of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, violations of the "Support and Advocacy" clause of U.S.C. §1985(3), and civil conspiracy.
"This meritless lawsuit is an increasingly desperate attempt to distract from the harm Mike Lindell and MyPillow continue to cause Dominion," a Dominion spokesperson told the Washington Examiner. In a filing last week, Dominion argued MyPillow is liable for Lindell's election fraud claims as it tries to get that case dismissed.
Smartmatic's attorney J. Erik Connolly, vice chairman of the Litigation Practice Group at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, told the Washington Examiner on Friday,
"Mr. Lindell cannot change the facts. The fact is that Smartmatic is one of the most dependable election technology companies in the world. It also played no role in the 2020 election outside of Los Angeles County.Smartmatic did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new filing, in which Lindell's attorneys claim to have new evidence of election fraud and vulnerabilities in the election voting machines not seen in the prior suit. The lawsuit states:
"Any claim to the contrary is factually inaccurate, and any lawsuit claiming that Smartmatic did something wrong in connection with the 2020 U.S. election is frivolous and will be dealt with as such. What this lawsuit does demonstrate is the ongoing and mounting damage caused to Smartmatic by Fox News and the other defendants in the baseless defamation campaign they waged against the company immediately following the election."
"Lindell will prove that the Dominion Defendants, acting in concert and as part of an unlawful enterprise alongside the Smartmatic Defendants, have weaponized the court system and the litigation process in an attempt to silence Lindell's and others' political speech about election fraud and the role of electronic voting machines in it. In the specific context of political speech about something as vital to a republican form of government as election integrity, no litigant should be permitted to use the courts and the litigation process as a bludgeon to suppress and stifle dissent."
