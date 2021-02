© Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems followed through with a previous threat on Monday by filing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his claims of election fraud involving the company.In the lawsuit , Dominion alleges that the self-made millionaire and Trump ally exploited a conspiracy theory that Dominion's voting machines were hacked by foreign agents and Democratic Party officials to rig the election for President Joe Biden in order to "sell more pillows."Lindell responded to news of the lawsuit in a phone interview with CNBC , during which he said, "I'm very happy that they finally got that suit filed" and added that his message to Dominion is "thank you for finally getting this done, because it'll be back in the limelight now."Lindell also countered Dominion's accusation that he profited from challenging the election results.Last month, after Dominion threatened to sue Lindell, the pillow magnate defiantly urged the company to file the lawsuit.Lindell has been one of the most outspoken challengers of the 2020 election, claiming in a flurry of media appearances and social media posts, including a three-hour docu-movie — since removed by YouTube — that Dominion was manipulated to skew results in favor of President Biden.