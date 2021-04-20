Lindell is one of many Trump allies to face a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit for spreading false claims about the election, including that Dominion's voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden.
- Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who is also facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion, has argued that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her accusations of Dominion's election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact."
- Lindell, meanwhile, has not renounced his baseless claims, saying he looks forward to the discovery of evidence as part of Dominion's lawsuit.
"However, as an American company supporting American constitutional values, MyPillow unreservedly supports Lindell's right to exercise his First Amendment freedoms concerning the matters of critical public concern, like election matters."
"This is a meritless retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused to Dominion," a lawyer for Dominion told the Wall Street Journal.
Read the full lawsuit.
Comment: See also: