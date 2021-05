Who deleted the filesCodeMonkeyZ (CMZ) provided explosive perspectives on the 2020 Election after the election by relying on his Cyber Security and IT expertise and applying it to the election. He, like many others, was banned from Twitter. He is reborn in Telegram.Sellers admits deleting files from voting machines is a crime. He says, "the claim that our employees deleted election files and destroyed evidence is outrageous."If the County didn't delete the files, and this seems supported by the fact the county didn't have admin passwords, then who deleted the files?We reported that Dominion (the vendor) provided the admin passwords to the county a few months ago Now the potato is getting hot and the and no one wants to get caught with it. The blame game of who illegally deleted the files provided to the AZ Senate auditors is on fire. Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.