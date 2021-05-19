Puppet Masters
Not the Sec of State (Katie Hobbs), not the election vendor (Dominion), and not the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, NO ONE, is admitting illegally deleting files requested by Senate auditors
Sun, 16 May 2021 17:00 UTC
CodeMonkeyZ (CMZ) provided explosive perspectives on the 2020 Election after the election by relying on his Cyber Security and IT expertise and applying it to the election. He, like many others, was banned from Twitter. He is reborn in Telegram.
Last night CMZ released a number of posts on Telegram. In this first post, CMZ provides a memo from the President of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS), Jack Sellers. In it, Sellers labels the Senate and anyone who wants to perform a legitimate audit of the County's results backing "lies and half-truths".
Sellers admits deleting files from voting machines is a crime. He says, "the claim that our employees deleted election files and destroyed evidence is outrageous."
As CMZ notes, Sellers never says the files were not deleted. He leaves the question open, who selected the files.
CMZ notes that there are laws that make deleting files of this type related to elections criminal acts. The AZ Secretary of State is required to keep the source code related to every election. We don't know if this was done.
a few months ago.
Now the potato is getting hot and the and no one wants to get caught with it. The blame game of who illegally deleted the files provided to the AZ Senate auditors is on fire.
