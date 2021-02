I left my home and drove to the MCTEC, getting there around 10:20pm. I opened an app on my android phone named Wifi Analyzer (made by VRem Software Development) and saw that there was a network with the name of MCPublic that was an open network. When Aaron got there and ran a scan, he told me he saw an Apple TV, Xbox, and a Wii on the public county network. Where we were at, there weren't that many other buildings nearby. Aaron also scanned and said he saw a 3Com device on the network, which he told me is vulnerable to hacking.

At one point, Aaron told me he saw one of the networks change names to "f$$kyou" [see picture below]. I looked over at his laptop and saw the WiFi name "f$$kyou", and I took a picture of his laptop showing that. I then used The WiFi Analyzer on my phone and also saw the same network "f$$kyou" on my phone as well. I took a screenshot of that on my own phone. The Wifi Analyzer shows distances and I looked on my phone and saw that it said that the MCPublic network was at approximately 195.3m and the "fuckyou" network was at approximately 193.3m from my position.

The audit professionals selected by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors' (MCBOS) to perform the audit of the Phoenix area 2020 election results, were first identified as being not certified, despite the MCBOS's claims that they were.We reported previously that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS), the body that oversees elections in the Phoenix area, finally agreed to have audits performed of their 2020 election results after suing the Arizona Senate to prevent the audits from taking place.One observer, Ryan Hartwig, signed an affidavit where he explained that he was concerned about the audit being performed because the(Access controls are those controls that prevent unwelcomed access to a facility or network. Ensuring doors are locked, ensuring proper access to a facility through passwords or keys, ensuring property access to machines and networks through the use of adequate passwords, prevention of intrusion through the Internet, etc. would be types of access controls.)On the evening of the 5th, after observing the auditors for a week, Ryan and some members of his IT group decided to drive to the location where the audit was taking place and review the location for improper system and building access. He observed, as noted in his affidavit below:What were the auditors doing? Playing video games? Then the professionalism of the auditors came shining through per Ryan's Affidavit:Ryan provided the screenshot below as well:The fact that the auditors would send such a profane message while having such an irreverent contempt for the controls they themselves should be auditing is a major cause of concern.Why would this firm ever be selected to perform an audit of anything with this type of professionalism and flippant regard for the activities they should be auditing?There is much more in the affidavits below.Below is Ryan Hartwig's Affidavit:Below is Aaron Wagner Affidavit:Below is Matt Van Bibber Affidavit:Here's the audio with Ryan Hartwig:Here is the statement by Ryan Hartwig.In decades of audit work, I have never seen or heard of an auditor who sent a crude message like the one that was sent to the observers in Arizona. This is the most unprofessional audit action I have ever heard of.