The action by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Eddie Farnsworth came after a six-hour hearing concerning the election and the ability of Arizona residents to trust the results, according to KJZZ-FM. Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem praised the action in a news release.
"Since shortly before the 2020 election a number of my colleagues and I have been examining potential fraud pathways and illegal actions through which our 2020 election could become tainted. I compliment Chairman Eddie Farnsworth, Senator Sonny Borrelli (Senate Whip), Senator Rick Gray (Majority Leader), Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, and Senator Vince Leach. Each asked thoughtful, insightful questions that left no room for any conclusion that a forensic audit is about the only move that will restore constituent confidence in our elections integrity.Farnsworth, a Republican, said that the issue is less about changing the results of the election than getting to the bottom of concerns regarding Dominion Voting Systems machines.
"The outcome of this hearing was a call by Chairman Eddie Farnsworth to issue subpoena's to seize the machines. A forensic audit is the likely next step. This is a huge development, and moves Arizona in the right direction to account for the many irregularities."
Farnsworth said his goal was to "try and see if we can reinsert some confidence in our election process. We hold and audit and we see what the outcome is," he said. "And then we can put this to rest." Subpoenas to seize the machines could be issued as soon as Tuesday, according to Farnsworth.
Read the rest here
Comment: For context, Maricopa County is the fourth most populous in the US, including as it does the city of Phoenix. Almost two thirds of the entire set of votes for Arizona were cast in this single county.
Irrespective of the lack of media coverage, there is still tremendous grassroots pressure on state legislatures and courts to investigate voter fraud.