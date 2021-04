© Tesla Laboratories

The Arizona forensic audit continued today at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Phoenix.In Arizona, for months the Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County have complained about calls for a forensic review of the ballots in that large and important county. The Board members claim everything was fine but they won't allow anyone to get close to their results. They spent weeks after the election messing with ballots before they formally concluded the election results.But despite their best efforts to prevent an audit of the Maricopa County results the forensic audit is taking place today at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.The audit is being live-streamed from 9 different angles from the arena floor at AZAudit.org As we reported previously — Inventor and data analyst Jovan Hutton Pulitzer has a process and the patents surrounding the process where he can identify fraudulent ballots based on the paper used, creases in the paper, the ink on the forms, and other characteristics. Pulitzer can identify fraudulent votes, which will ultimately result in the accurate results of the 2020 election when only valid votes are accounted for.In December Jovan Hutton Pulitzer gave a presentation with the Economic War Room, on how he and his company can detect many types of election fraud with a simple, easy examination of the physical ballots, by running them through forensic machines designed to detect physical signatures of the ballots.Pulitzer is a pattern recognition expert holding over 200 patents. His patents are used on 12 billion handheld devices around the world.During his presentation, Pulitzer described how scanning absentee ballots under a predetermined light source will show if a ballot is real or a fraud.If the absentee ballot does not include an obvious crease it is clearly a fraudulent ballot.