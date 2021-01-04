About The Author



Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy. @joehoft

Jovan Pulitzer and his team have the ability to save America. Now they are being shot at.Jovan Pulitzer and his team have the ability to determine the validity of millions of ballots in a day. He spoke last week in Georgia and offered to review the absentee ballots in Fulton county for free. He said he could go through the 500,000 or so absentee ballots in the Atlanta based county in a couple hours and determine which ones are valid and which ones are frauds.Pulitzer could save the union.We pointed out nearly a month ago that Pulitzer's method for reviewing ballots is the answer to address the horrendous fraud in this year's election.Late last Wednesday, the Georgia Senate passed a motion to have Pulitzer and his team go through the ballots there.Yesterday Pulitzer reported that his team is now being shot at:Give this man and his team the ballots they are asked to audit, police protection and security while they do their jobs saving the USA.