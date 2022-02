Several tow truck companies in Alberta are, for various reasons, refusing to help authorities remove the blockade at the Canada-U.S. border.Canadian police seeking assistance of tow truck companies in the removal of trucks participating in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border are coming up short due to theAs detailed by Rebel News, truckers have blockaded the roads in southern Alberta to protest the federal government's COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.The publication spoke with a number of towing companies in the region, including in Calgary, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat."Our trucks won't be heading outside of Calgary today," confirmed an employee to Western Standard. "We will be remaining in Calgary to service the surrounding area.""We have created relationships in our community and contracts that would be in jeopardy if we participate in any way," said an employee for the company, who requested anonymity. "A lot of these smaller companies don't want to ruin their reputation in the communities they serve so they don't want to get involved."The Western Standard reported that it spoke with the owner of Xodus Car Transport, which is based in Lethbridge, who openly voiced his support for the truckers."We are here with our trucks at the blockade, but we are participating and are in full support of the truckers," said Abe Martens.Essentially, local residents in the southern Alberta area are lending their support to the truck drivers and the ongoing blockade. It is unclear how the RCMP intends to remove the trucks without the support of the locals.