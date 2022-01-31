"...given Canada's support of Ukraine... I don't know it it's far-fetched to ask but there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things as this protest grows... perhaps even instigating it..."
As Brian Lilley writes at The Toronto Sun, "the media in this country is not acting as a neutral observer and conduit for news on this matter, most have decided the trucker convoy is the enemy and are treating it as such. Watch any of the news networks or, more importantly, read the Twitter accounts of supposedly objective journalists, or listen to the contempt in their voices as they ask questions to see that they have clearly taken sides."
Apparently, the journalists on Parliament Hill these days think their job is to hold the opposition and not the government to account. It also appears their job to support some protest movements and attack others based on the personal preferences of the journalists.The propaganda seems to have reached some, but not others...
In other news, while Trudeau hides in isolation, the Premier of Saskatchewan, a Canadian province that borders the US, calls for an end of the cross-border ban on unvaccinated truckers.
Ottawa city center is blocked...
From this point of view, the story of Charlotte Bellis, a New Zealand journalist working in Al Jazeera, is unbelievable.
The woman, who was at the broadcaster's headquarters in Qatar, discovered she was pregnant. However, in the country, being pregnant without first getting married is even considered a crime. The reporter and her partner, therefore, should have done the most obvious thing: to return to their country of origin. Needless to say: the anti-virus regulations, with the aftermath of restrictions on the movements of travelers, prevented it. The couple then made another attempt in Belgium, but lacking a long-stay permit, the two found themselves in trouble again.
Do you know how they solved? Bellis had to pick up her Afghan address book and take advantage of the contacts she had gained with the local authorities. In short, you had to ask the Taliban for hospitality. Who, in all likelihood aware of the opportunity to earn, without the slightest effort, a sensational world champion, welcomed it with open arms. Even reassuring her: “Everything will be fine here”.
This is what the West has been reduced to: paralyzed by the virus, by insane limitations which, moreover, as has now been amply demonstrated, do not serve to prevent its spread, humiliated even by the Taliban.