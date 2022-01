Apparently, the journalists on Parliament Hill these days think their job is to hold the opposition and not the government to account. It also appears their job to support some protest movements and attack others based on the personal preferences of the journalists.

While in a normal world this would be beyond satire and ridicule, it is perhaps of no surprise whatsoever that the blame for instigation of the "Freedom Convoy" is already being placed on so-called 'Russian actors'...The propaganda seems to have reached some, but not others...In other news, while Trudeau hides in isolation , the Premier of Saskatchewan, a Canadian province that borders the US, calls for an end of the cross-border ban on unvaccinated truckers.Ottawa city center is blocked...